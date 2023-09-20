Giannis Antetokounmpo could land in Big Apple next as Knicks reportedly monitor 2-time MVPs situation amid non-commital stance

Earlier this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent shockwaves through the NBA. As he gets closer to becoming extension eligible, the two-time MVP has not made a clear decision on his future. With him not being fully committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, other teams have begun closely monitoring his situation.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't sign an extension, most teams in the league are sure to make a call to Milwaukee. Among teams keeping a close eye on him is the New York Knicks.

In a recent story for SNY, Ian Begley discussed a possible Giannis trade for New York. Along with having one of the best packages, he feels the front office might make future moves with the superstar forward in mind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Knicks could put together a solid trade offer for Giannis. They own the rights to four future *first-round picks and have all of their own first-rounders moving forward. They have players signed to reasonable contracts. Can they put together the best combination of players and picks? No. Oklahoma City and Houston can easily top any New York offer."

"If I had to guess, I’d assume that team president Leon Rose & Co. will make moves with Giannis in mind. But I don’t think the Knicks will take a "Giannis or bust" approach over the next 18 months."

Expand Tweet

The New York Knicks are an ideal trade parter for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks

As far as the landscape of the NBA goes, the New York Knicks are a near perfect suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he decides to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is trending in the right direction, and they can still be competitive even after a potential trade.

For starters, the Knicks have a clear star in Jalen Brunson. If Giannis were to land in New York, he'd instantly have a star-level running mate. On top of that, the two complement each other as they could create a devastating pick-and-roll combination.

Teams like the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz could also put together compelling packages. However, none of them provide an environment the Knicks can. New York is one of the country's biggest markets, and they play in the most historic arena in the sport. This gives Giannis the opportunity to cement himself as an all-time great while playing for one of the NBA's most iconis franchises.

On the other side, the Knicks are also a great trade partner for the Milwaukee Bucks. If they get put in a position where they have to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, New York gives them options. They could land an All-Star in Julius Randle to keep them competitive, or rebuild with an array of young players. Overall, the two sides are a perfect match if Giannis doesn't ink an extension.