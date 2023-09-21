Giannis Antetokounmpo linked to Steph Curry's Warriors among 5 NBA teams reportedly monitoring trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP is eligible for a contract extension from September 22.

However, he isn't expected to sign a new deal at the moment. Antetokounmpo wants to see commitment from the Bucks front office and his teammates before committing his long-term future to the franchise.

While he's focused on his desire to win another championship, that hasn't stopped NBA fans from dreaming of the former NBA champion potentially requesting a trade and joining their team.

According to ESPN, five NBA teams should be considered realistic landing spots for Antetokounmpo, should he become available. One of those landing spots is the Golden State Warriors, who could potentially team up Antetokounmpo with veteran sharpshooter Steph Curry to herald a new era for the franchise.

The other teams mentioned are the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Each team on ESPN's list can offer young talents with legitimate upside as part of a trade package and future draft assets. However, the "Greek Freak" earns $45.6 million, so salary-matching could be problematic for any interested party.

Stephen A. Smith wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to join New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-5 player in the NBA. The common consensus is that a such a player should reside in one of the league's largest markets, and they don't come much bigger than New York.

In a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his hope that the Knicks could acquire the Bucks superstar.

‘If he (Antetokounmpo) is agitated and he’s willing to leave, the New York Knicks might have a chance of getting help.

"We need all the help we need, and I’m a die-hard, lifelong New York Knicks fan. We need a superstar in New York City. I pray for Giannis to come to New York.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained loyal to Milwaukee throughout his career. However, at 28, the superstar forward is looking to add more championship rings to his resume.

New York could offer him that opportunity, but the Warriors would be close to a guarantee. Golden State's rotation has proven capable of handling an additional star on their roster, as can be seen by Kevin Durant's two championships with them.

Nevertheless, any potential Antetokounmpo trade is probably another season away at least. After all, he needs to give Milwaukee time to prove their commitment, especially so close to the new NBA season.