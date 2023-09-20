"New York Knicks might have a chance": Stephen A. Smith prays for the best as hopes for disgruntled Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to move to MSG

Popular sports TV personality and long-time New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith is praying that NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will eventually find his way to playing in New York.

The fiery commentator shared this in the recent episode of ESPN’s "First Take", telling new television partner Shannon Sharpe that Madison Square Garden (MSG) in the Big Apple could be a likely destination for the "Greek Freak" after he made it known that he is open to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks for “a better situation.”

Stephen A. Smith said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

‘If he [Antetokounmpo] is agitated and he’s willing to leave, the New York Knicks might have a chance of getting help. We need all the help we need and I’m a die-hard, lifelong New York Knicks fan. We need a superstar in New York City. I pray for Giannis to come to New York.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has added fire recently to speculation that he might leave the Milwaukee Bucks when he said he is open to seeking a better situation to win an NBA title if he does not see it in Milwaukee moving forward.

The two-time NBA MVP has a player option in his current contract to seek other opportunities after the 2024-25 season.

He said he remains loyal to the Bucks but wants to continue winning and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve that.

After winning it all in the 2020-21 NBA season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have had it rough in the playoffs, where they have notably underperformed.

Why should Giannis Antetokounmpo consider playing in New York?

With Milwaukee a small-market team, currently ranked 15th by Forbes in the list of valued teams in the NBA in 2023 at $2.3 billion, Antetokounmpo may want to go to a bigger one where his star and talent will be in the spotlight.

There are a lot of big-market teams that could use the two-time NBA MVP, foremost of which is the New York Knicks. The Knicks are long in search of signing a true marquee player to lead them. Antetokounmpo certainly fits that bill and his body of work is a testament to that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in New York? Why not.

Moreover, a bigger market like New York could widen the opportunities for Giannis Antetokounmpo to develop his other pursuits beyond basketball.

Last season, the Knicks made major strides, finishing third in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record, led by All-Star Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson.

Notably, they made it all the way to the conference semi-finals before losing to eventual East champs Miami Heat 4-2 in the series.