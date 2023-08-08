Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA 2K24 face revealed: Predicted stats, overall, and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo's face reveals in NBA 2K is one of the most anticipated reveals every year.

Despite his Milwaukee Bucks making a shocking first-round exit from last season's NBA Playoffs, fans would still love to play the team, especially Antetokounmpo, once NBA 2K24 comes out on Sept. 8.

Despite the leak of some information on other NBA superstars like Devin Booker, NBA 2K revealed what Giannis Antetokounmpo would look like in NBA 2K24 through a post on X.

Predicted Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA 2K overall for next season

2kratings.com projects the Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA 2K overall to be at 97 for the upcoming season. Pending its official release, Antetokounmpo with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James could be the fifth player with the best overall rating in NBA 2K24.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA 2K character currently has a 2-way slashing playmaker build with 41 badges, two of which are in the Hall of Fame level while 12 more are in the Gold level. He also has 22 silver and five bronze badges.

Predicted NBA 2K24 stats of Giannis Antetokounmpo

2kratings.com projected athleticism as the best main feature of Giannis Antetokounmpo for NBA 2K24.

The seven-foot 243-pound power forward has an overall rating of 91 total in athleticism, including a 98 in stamina and a 91 in overall durability, which means casual gamers and esports pros can "abuse" using Antetokounmpo all game long and could still get an A-game from him, especially in the endgame.

He is also rated 92 in interior defense and 80 in blocks, which makes him a great pick for rim protection in Blacktop games.

Antetokounmpo is also a 92 in perimeter defense, and although he could only get a 38 in steals, it would still be enough for him to also be a lockdown defender outside.

