“When you think about LeBron you think about consistency…Think about MJ-edge about getting better, Kobe-obsession” – Giannis Antetokounmpo highlights traits of greats in the NBA, says his passing is underrated

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the NBA. He's a versatile big man with elite athleticism and footwork. The Greek Freak has developed different aspects of his game since being drafted in 2011. Antetokounmpo looks to reclaim his status as an NBA champion. The two-time MVP believes his passing is underrated.

The 2020-21 NBA champion spoke on Sirius XM NBA to discuss the upcoming season and what sets the greats apart from everyone else.

"It takes more than skills to be great," Antetokounmpo said. "You can be the most skilled person on earth & still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills. It takes way more.

"Consistency, LeBron James 20 years in the league. When you think about LeBron, you think about consistency. He's been great for 20 years. Think about MJ, edge! About getting better, obsession! Kobe, obsession!"

Antetokounmpo continues to focus on improving and winning. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season. Improving upon that performance will be a difficult task.

The Bucks' familiarity could help them reclaim their seat atop the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Point Forward?

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

When Giannis Antetokounmpo first entered the league, he was a skinny teenager. The Greek Freak radically transformed his body and became one of the strongest players in the league. With a rare ability to combine strength and athleticism, Antetokounmpo quickly stood out.

When fans talk about Antetokounmpo, they don't often mention his passing. Antetokounmpo's improvements as a facilitator deserve some recognition.

"I can say I'm not the most skillful, I don't have the best shot, I don't believe I have the best dribble, I believe I'm a very good passer," Antetokounmpo said. "Underrated passing. ... I think that's my number one talent. But the thing that makes me a step further than people is the obsession and the discipline I have towards the game, not my skills."

Antetokounmpo has drastically improved his playmaking abilities throughout his nine seasons in the league. In his first five seasons in the league, Antetokounmpo averaged more than five assists per game just once.

However, Antetokounmpo has averaged over five assists per game in the last four seasons. During the 2021-22 playoffs, Giannis struggled from the floor. He relied on his playmaking abilities to keep his team afloat.

Antetokounmpo will look to use his self-described obsession to take the Bucks to the #1 seed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far