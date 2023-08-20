Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was in attendance for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup final win against Nashville on Saturday (August 19). With Miami emerging victorious on penalties after a hard-fought battle, Antetokounmpo gave Messi his flowers.

Antetokounmpo knows a thing or two about winning games in an attritive fashion. After dominating the regular season, the Bucks superstar led his team to the promised land in the 2021 NBA Finals to etch his name in franchise history.

However, as massive an icon as Antetokounmpo is, he had to be there for Lionel Messi's Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami CF and his own team, Nashville, which he co-owns.

Messi's debut with Miami saw several sporting icons in attendance. After scoring in all seven Leagues Cup games in the Heron's triumphant run, the Argentinian's popularity soared.

In the game against Nashville, Messi scored the opener to give Miami the lead in the 23rd minute. Nashville equalized in the second half, but the Argentinian remained a threat throughout.

After 90 minutes of regulation time, the game went to penalties. Messi scored Miami's first attempt from the shootout. Both teams scored nine of their first 10 efforts before Miami goalkeeper Drake Collander converted his attempt and saved his counterpart Elliot Panicco's to seal the Herons' win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to Messi's performance was one of awe, especially considering that he's a part-owner of Nashville. After seeing the footballing icon leave Europe to dominate in America in such a short amount of time, Antetokounmpo tweeted:

"Messi. Respect."

Needless to say, Messi's performance since arriving at Miami is deserving of this praise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo does Ronaldo's iconic celebration before Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final win

Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence at the Leagues Cup final was a matter of attraction in its own right. Having the NBA superstar in attendance at a Lionel Messi game, fans had every reason to be excited.

Before the game, Antetokounmpo made his way down to the pitch to work the crowd a little. As part of a small event, he was asked to score a goal from quite far out. His success in scoring was a cause for celebration, but his choice of celebration brought out a smile to the face, as he brought out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic SIU celebration.

His decision to that in front of Messi fans was nothing short of comedic brilliance, to say the least.

