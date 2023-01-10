Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award. Lopez has been exceptional this season. The former All-Star is tied for second in blocks per game this year (2.6 BPG).

His presence has allowed the Bucks to play freely on defense on the perimeter. Lopez has been integral in leading the team to No. 3 in the NBA's defensive ratings so far. Here's what Giannis said about his frontcourt partner after he put up another solid showing in the Bucks' 111-107 comeback win over the New York Knicks (via Michael Scotto):

"Big part of why this team is so great defensively. He is just literally covering our b*tts on every possession... In my opinion... Defensive Player of the Year, no doubt. He's what, 34 years old? It's insane how he's playing right now."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo what Brook Lopez has meant to the Bucks.



Giannis: “In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, Defensive Player of the Year.”



Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.”



The Bucks have never been more consistent defensively, and Lopez deserves credit for that. The Bucks were 14th in defensive rating last season, with Lopez playing only 13 games toward the end of the season. He has played in all but one game this year, and the Bucks have benefitted massively from it.

Brook Lopez also contributed to Giannis Antetokounmpo's reduced workload defensively. The "Greek Freak" has been able to preserve his intensity as an all-around presence due to that. His overall health and conditioning will likely be better come playoff time, which is crucial to the Bucks' championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Jrue Holiday help Bucks overcome 17-point deficit in win over Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks scripted one of their best comeback wins of the season against the New York Knicks. The Bucks trailed 70-53 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday had all scored in single digits up until that point.

However, the trio went to work after that. Antetokounmpo scored 14 of his 22 points, Holiday bagged 10 of his 15 points, and Lopez tallied 10 of his 17 points. Holiday and Lopez combined for 20 in the final 12 minutes to seal an unlikely win for the team.

The Milwaukee Bucks desperately needed a win in this game after their embarrassing 29-point loss against the 14th-placed Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee's form has been shaky over the last 10 games, where they have registered a 4-6 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will be hoping the win over the Knicks helps them turn things around quickly and put together a decent winning run entering the All-Star break. So far, they have done well to bag the third-best record in the East (26-14), despite being shorthanded for most of the season.

However, sustaining this will require extra effort from their top players like Giannis, Holiday, and Lopez.

