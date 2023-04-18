Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status: Bucks’ superstar forward is questionable for Game 2 against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have confirmed that their star forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is doubtful for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. The Greek Freak suffered a back injury after falling awkwardly in his attempt to take a shot over Kevin Love late in the first quarter of Game 1.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game vs Miami BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game vs Miami https://t.co/h7mDII3oB0

The Bucks lost Game 1 of the best-of-seven series and badly needed Giannis in the lineup. The Heat's offense was too much to handle and their three-pointers kept on falling. Despite Khris Middleton's 33-point performance, Milwaukee still lost big-time against Miami.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 35 points and 11 assists, while Bam Adebayo took the chance and dominated inside with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Game 2 will take place tomorrow on Milwaukee's homecourt and the team will look to even out the series.

You might also be interested in reading this: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star expected to be back for Game 2 vs Heat

Poll : 0 votes