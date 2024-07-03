Giannis Antetokounmpo's sudden fall vs Dominican Republic scares fans: "Why are the Bucks even allowing him to play"

After dealing with a calf injury (soleus strain), Giannis Antetokounmpo was absent in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Nigerian-Greek player was out of action from April 9 until his Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the postseason by the Indiana Pacers who eventually reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Antetokounmpo is back on the court after missing the postseason, but it looks like Bucks fans can't catch a break when it comes to the two-time NBA MVP. Giannis and the Greece national team clashed against the Dominican Republic today, getting an easy win against the Caribbean team.

Giannis raised concerns in the second quarter of the match when he tripped over a fallen teammate and took a tumble. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo quickly got up, showing there was nothing to worry about.

A lot of fans, especially from the Bucks, reacted to this video, showing their concerns about Antetokounmpo's health and a potential injury if something bad happens to him this summer.

Plenty of these fans agreed that Giannis shouldn't be playing right now.

"He should not be playing. Pull him bucks. He makes too much money and means way too much to the team to be getting injured in world play," another fan said.

"Yah back to back playoff exist bc he gets hurt and now this I wouldn't wanna be a bucks rn heart break after heart break with this team," a third fan said.

Somebody recalled the injury that Joel Embiid suffered last NBA season, which looked similar to this Giannis Antetokounmpo situation.

"Almost got Embiid'd," this fan noted.

Others expressed their concerns about other players taking on international challenges this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares major goals with Team Greece ahead of Olympic Games

Team Greece has failed to reach international glory with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the upcoming Paris Olympics present a big chance for them to do so. The Milwaukee Bucks star is keen to collect silverware with the national team, but the challenge won't be easy with dangerous teams like France, USA and Germany, to name a few.

That said, Giannis is focused on one goal and he won't stop until he leads his team to the promised land.

"Accomplishing something great witth the national team is a great feeling and I want to feel it once in my life," Antetokounmpo said in an interview with FIBA. "So far I haven't felt it and it gives me an extra motivation."

Ahead of this game, Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to be in great shape. After his team got an easy 103-92 win over the Dominican Republic, he confirmed he's ready to compete at the highest level.

