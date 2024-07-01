Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets animated and shows off killer punch vibing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo provided an insight into his life away from the NBA. A physical force on the basketball court, Giannis exhibited a similar form of flashiness, this time in the form of a killer punch, all while vibing to Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us."

The clip has been circulating throughout social media, showing Giannis dressed in a Greek jersey. He playfully threw punches, bobbed his head with intensity, and even smirked, all while enjoying the diss track.

After being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in round one of the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a right leg injury just before the playoffs, saw his campaign derailed by injuries.

Now, he is currently with the Greek national team, preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics. He seems to be in good shape, indicating a promising recovery from his injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo fueled to find success with Greece amid Olympic qualification

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP and one of the league's most dominant forces, is setting his sights on a new challenge, leading Greece to glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Antetokounmpo is an eight-time NBA All-Star who won the championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, finding success on the international stage has remained elusive.

In an interview with FIBA, the "Greek Freak" expressed his burning desire to achieve international success.

"Accomplishing something great witth the national team is a great feeling and I want to feel it once in my life," Antetokounmpo said. "So far I haven't felt it and it gives me an extra motivation."

A dream run saw Antetokounmpo carry his team through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 EuroBasket Tournament. But the Germans knocked them out of the tournament. He averaged 29.3 points, along with a team-high 8.8 rebounds in the tournament, and was named to All-Tournament Team honors.

Antetokounmpo is a potential game-changer for Greece. The passion for the challenge and his will to win are there to bring glory to the Greece National team.

