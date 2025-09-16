Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife condemns angry Turkish fan after receiving disturbing death threat

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, condemned an angry Turkish fan on social media after sending her a death threat. Riddlesprigger was in attendance last Friday in Latvia during the semifinal matchup between Greece and Turkey.
In a post on her Instagram stories, Riddlesprigger couldn't believe that a man would be so angry at her and her family because of basketball. The fan named "Hasan" threatened to kill the Antetokounmpo Family and warned that they should be afraid everywhere they go.
"People in this world are so disappointing!" Riddlesprigger wrote. "All over a basketball. I hope that those making comments and sending disgusting messages to my family are proud of yourselves! But since you want to reach out to me privately, I will be sure to let the world know publicly who you are!
She added:
"And to all @tbf fans, congratulations on your silver medal. Y'all have an amazing team!!!!! However, to your fans, there's no place for this type of behavior in sports. Actually, there's no place for this type of behavior PERIOD."
The fan has seemingly vanished or changed his name since her Instagram handle is no longer appearing in the search box. Mariah Riddlesprigger has the right to be angry because the fan threatened his family over a basketball game that Turkey actually won.
Alperen Sengun and company sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece to the third-place game with an easy 94-68 win. Greece were no match against the relentlessness of the Turkish offense, which propelled them to the final. However, they only finished second to Germany after losing 88-83 on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finally wins a medal for Greece
The only thing missing from Giannis Antetokounmpo's resume is a medal for Greece. He hasn't had success internationally compared to what he has won with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He's a two-time MVP, a former Defensive Player of the Year, a one-time NBA champion and a one-time NBA Finals MVP.
Antetokounmpo hasn't come close to taking home a medal until Sunday's third-place matchup between Greece and Finland in the 2025 EuroBasket. The game went down to the wire, with Finland having an opportunity to force overtime and even win the game.
However, Greece managed to hold, with Antetokounmpo making two clutch free throws to earn the 92-89 win. For the first time since 2009, Greece won a medal in a FIBA tournament.
