Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger comically reacts to 'rocky' motherhood

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, can attest to the fact that parenthood is no easy task. The couple shares three kids: sons Liam and Maverick Shai and daughter Eva Brooke.

On Thursday afternoon, Riddlesprigger reposted a humorous Instagram post with a comedic caption regarding her role as a mother.

"Some days I rock motherhood, some days it rocks me. Both days we rockin'," the post reads.

"Listen cause lately it's been ROCKIN me!! 😩 😂," Riddlespringer captioned her story.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlespringer married during the NBA offseason. The couple welcomed their two sons in 2020 and 2021 and their daughter in 2023. Together, the couple started the Charles Antetokonmpo Family Foundation in 2022 to support nonprofits in the Milwaukee area.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season, averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, helping the Bucks to a 4-1 record over their last five games after a rocky start to the season. Milwaukee will look to extend their winning streak to three games versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife's fundraiser eclipses awe-inspiring mark

In 2020, Mariah Riddlespringer started the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, a nonprofit organization that donates diapers and feminine products to families in need. Giannis Antetokounmpo supported his wife and remains an active part of the organization.

In October, the Antetokounmpo family announced the Milwaukee Diaper Mission's awe-inspiring feat. The organization held a two-week event labeled 'The BIG Give Back' to raise additional funds, raising $53,667 on 572 donations.

Milwaukee Diaper Mission exceeded its $50,000 goal and added another big win for the organization's mission. To date, Mariah's organization has donated over 2 million diapers, nearly 900,000 period products and 52,000 packs of baby wipes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife is an active leader in the Milwaukee community. She frequently promotes her organization's fundraisers and events on social media to continue her charity work and give back to the community.

