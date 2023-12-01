Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger shares new family holiday tradition on Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo's sons, Liam and Maverick, are about to embark on a new holiday tradition: a countdown to Christmas and some elf-on-the-shelf fun. Mariah Riddlesprigger, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's partner, quickly took to Instagram to share their new adventure.

Riddlesprigger shared a photo of two "elves" whom she named Theo and Max, monitoring the countdown until Christmas on her Instagram story.

"New family holiday tradition. Let the adventures of Theo and Max begin," her caption on IG read.

Theo and Max are here.

Riddlesprigger then wrote Theo and Max's message for Liam and Maverick, which reads,

"Dear Liam and Mav, we are Theo and Max, [Santa Claus'] helpers. We are here to help [in the] countdown 'til Santa gets here. Be good little boys and do not touch, or we lose our Christmas magic."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, family join diaper, food distribution drive

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger gave early Christmas presents to their community in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo co-founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. He and his family recently gave away over 40,000 diapers in partnership with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. The foundation also distributed hundreds of food boxes with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

According to the CAFF, nearly 200 families were served during the two-hour donation drive.

In a statement, the CAFF said,

"Thank you so much to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission for organizing the event, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for providing the food boxes, Hayat Pharmacy for hosting, Culver's for providing gift cards, Nuna USA for your generous support, Baby2Baby for the diaper donation, and to Kroger for donating the wipes.

"And last but certainly not least… thank you to all the volunteers who spent their Sunday morning with us. Mariah, Giannis, and the boys had such an amazing time serving alongside all of you."

Expect the CAFF to organize another event like this before Antetokounmpo joins the Milwaukee Bucks. He will travel with the team to New York City for their NBA Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks.

Being the first game of the quintuple-header on Dec. 25, Antetokounmpo might have to leave early. This means he might miss witnessing the "Christmas magic" going full throttle on his sons.