  Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform in game vs Mavericks? (Mar. 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform in game vs Mavericks? (Mar. 1)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:50 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform in game vs Mavericks? (Mar. 1) -- Photo by GETTY
Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform in game vs Mavericks? (Mar. 1) -- Photo by GETTY

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks played the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Saturday. They held sway early with the 'Greek Freak' leading the charge.

Antetokounmpo played 15 minutes and scored a team-high 15 points, to help his team to a 71-63 lead at the break. He shot 4-of-7 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe while collecting five rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats against the Dallas Mavericks:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo 15550104-70-17-8+13
Backstopping Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first 24 minutes were Gary Trent, Jr. and Damian Lillard, who each had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Against Dallas, the Bucks were looking to win their second straight game, and sixth in their last seven.

This article will be updated at the conclusion of the game.

Edited by Mike Murillo
