Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform in game vs Mavericks? (Mar. 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks played the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Saturday. They held sway early with the 'Greek Freak' leading the charge.

Antetokounmpo played 15 minutes and scored a team-high 15 points, to help his team to a 71-63 lead at the break. He shot 4-of-7 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe while collecting five rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats against the Dallas Mavericks:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 15 5 5 0 1 0 4-7 0-1 7-8 +13

Backstopping Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first 24 minutes were Gary Trent, Jr. and Damian Lillard, who each had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Against Dallas, the Bucks were looking to win their second straight game, and sixth in their last seven.

This article will be updated at the conclusion of the game.

