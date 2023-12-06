“Giannis should be banned from all defense”: NBA fans stunned as Julius Randle has perfect 1st half vs Bucks

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks are at Fiserv Forum to take on the host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They are battling for a berth in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas. Milwaukee won the East Group C to earn a ticket to the knockout stage. New York made it to the quarter-final after winning the conference’s wild-card spot.

The two teams opened the inaugural tournament with a head-to-head game on Nov. 3. Randle was terrible in that game, finishing with 16 points on 5-20 shooting, including 1-9 from behind the arc. He blamed himself for the Knicks’ loss.

New York’s All-Star forward wants to atone for that inept showing with a spectacular first half in the quarterfinals. In 24 minutes, he had already scored 25 points, hitting 9-9 of his shots. He also made 6-6 free throw shots.

Fans couldn't help but react to Julius Randle's impressive showing:

“Giannis should be banned from all defense this season”

The New York Knicks learned their lesson in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks early in November. They knew that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a tough opponent to score on. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau made adjustments and devised a plan to free Julius Randle from his defense.

New York has forced Milwaukee to switch on defense. Randle, for the most part, has had to deal with Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis Jr. The Knicks would take any of those matchups other than their star forward going up against Antetokounmpo, the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Julius Randle had the hot hand in the first half, but Thibodeau’s plan worked. He had more open looks this time compared to their last meeting. They’re going to try and execute the same plan until the Milwaukee Bucks figure out their defensive adjustments.

Despite Julius Randle’s hot hand, the New York Knicks still trail the Milwaukee Bucks before the second half

The first half between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks ended with the host team holding a 75-72 lead. Julius Randle’s hot hand on the road has kept the Knicks afloat. The Bucks, though, were ready to take New York’s best punch.

Milwaukee didn’t do too badly in the first 24 minutes of the game. Damian Lillard had 19 points and went 4-4 from deep. Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual steady self. He had 16 points on 7-9 shooting. Bobby Portis Jr. has also stepped up, contributing nine points in the first half.

The New York Knicks will hope Julius Randle sustains his sizzling start. Jalen Bruson, who had 15 points, has to continue being aggressive. RJ Barrett has to maximize the opportunities he gets due to the attention the Bucks are giving to Randle and Brunson.

It remains to be seen if Randle can continue his impressive start. Whether that happens or not, fans can expect more thrilling action from both teams who want to earn a trip to Las Vegas.