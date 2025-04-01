"Giannis and Flagg duo would feed generations" - Fans buzz as EC franchise plans on acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have their sights set on acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to expedite their rebuild. The news garnered mixed NBA fan reactions, with most expressing doubts about the two-time MVP being interested in heading to one of the league's bottom-feeders.

With the playoffs quickly approaching, Milwaukee's season appears to be heading off the rails. It has lost four straight games to drop to sixth in the Eastern Conference (40-34). Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's veteran co-star Damian Lillard is sidelined indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, dampening the team's postseason outlook.

Antetokounmpo has displayed frustration lately, including during Sunday's 145-124 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. This has sparked speculation that he could request a trade during the offseason.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, if the nine-time All-Star is made available, Brooklyn will be among his top suitors.

"Multiple league personnel who have spoken with The Post say Giannis Antetokounmpo has been and remains Plan A for the Nets," Lewis wrote on Monday.

The Nets (25-51) lack a clear building block, with offense-first guard Cam Thomas and sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson being their top scoring options when healthy. However, they currently possess the sixth-best odds (9.0%) of landing the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, likely featuring Duke University phenom Cooper Flagg.

A few fans on X/Twitter were intrigued by the possibility of Brooklyn pairing Antetokounmpo alongside Flagg or another high-level draft pick and role players.

"A Giannis and Flagg duo would feed generations in Brooklyn," @Maverick_SZN said.

"That wouldn't be bad, not gonna lie," @upbilssed wrote.

However, the majority of fans scoffed at the idea, calling it a pipe dream for the Nets.

"My Plan A is to become a multimillionaire. (It) looks like we will both be resorting to Plan B," @amyknowsball said.

"He's not finishing his prime in Brooklyn," @AidanLaPorta69 wrote.

"Why would Giannis want to go to Brooklyn?" @IWONTHEMONEY7 said.

"Well, they better have a Plan B because they aren't getting Giannis, LMAO," @ClampedByTatum wrote.

Nets may carry out gradual rebuild if they can't land Giannis Antetokounmpo

While trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be Brooklyn's best-case scenario, Brian Lewis noted that the franchise could stay the course if it strikes out.

"If Antetokounmpo gets traded elsewhere this summer, that may make general manager Sean Marks' path simple, tanking for another year and building through the lottery," Lewis wrote.

As constructed, the Nets appear to be several years away from making noise in the East. Even with Antetokounmpo's potential addition, the team could end up fighting for a low-end playoff seed next season.

Thus, barring striking gold in the draft lottery this year, the organization may be best suited to play the long game.

