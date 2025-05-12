The Milwaukee Bucks' disappointing end to the season could have a massive ripple effect. It was another heartbreaking finale, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's boiling frustration was more evident than ever. It didn't take long before it fueled speculation about his future, and the latest reports only confirm that.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, this is the first time that Antetokounmpo is officially contemplating playing somewhere else.
While he has yet to make any firm decisions, the fans on social media lost their minds when this report broke:
"HOLY SHIT GIANNIS JUST SIGNED WITH THE LAKERS," one fan said.
"He’s a Laker," one fan wrote.
"Another superstar running from the grind smh," another one added.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo you are a Golden State Warrior," another fan said.
Others, however, weren't that sure about Charania's report:
"Even shams jumping in on the bait," a Bucks fan said with a clown face emoji.
"Are the the same sources you had the last few years when you said he’d try to leave Milwaukee. When has it ever been right?" another Bucks fan said.
Of course, if Giannis does want to leave, there will be no shortage of teams lining up to make a run at him, and this will be a story to keep a close eye on as we enter the offseason.
