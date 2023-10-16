"Giannis paid $50k to learn travel" - Fans chip in with Gilbert Arenas for dubbing Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st bucket vs Lakers as 'Travel'

Gilbert Arenas trolled Giannis Antetokounmpo on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the latter apparently traveled on a play. On the play, Giannis received the ball in the paint and tried to execute Hakeem Olajuwon’s post move. Arenas did not hold back and called it a travel.

The trolling came after Arenas criticized Hakeem for charging a load of money to train NBA stars. The apparent travel came at the beginning of the game between the Lakers and the Bucks when Giannis moved his pivot foot. Fans did not hold back and got behind Arenas to troll the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Alluding to Hakeem’s lofty charge of $50,000 per week, one of the fans wrote,

"Giannis paid $50k to learn travel."

Giannis Antetokounmpo thanked Hakeem Olajuwon after training with the legend

Giannis Antetokounmpo thanked Hakeem Olajuwon on his X handle after he finished his training with the NBA legend. Earlier in the offseason, the Bucks star was seen training with the Houston Rockets legend.

Expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the two-time NBA champion, Gainnis wrote,

“I enjoy being a student of the game. Learn, respect and appreciate greatness. Thank you Hakeem 34.”

The post came after Gilbert Arenas slammed Olajuwon for charging a massive load of money from young NBA stars to train them. Hakeem has an impressive resume to train the best big men in the league. He has previously trained LeBron James in 2011.

It might be a good sign for the Bucks because Hakeem remained faithful to the Rockets for most of his career. His insight into the game and winning championships while building his own team in the city can come in handy, both for the Bucks and Giannis.