"Giannis release time 12sec": NBA fans hilariously react to viral video comparing Steph Curry & Caitlin Clark's identical release time

A video featuring NBA megastar Steph Curry and college basketball player Caitlin Clark went viral on Wednesday. It showed that the Golden State Warriors superstar and the Iowa Hawkeyes sharpshooter have an identical release time in three-point shooting.

This release time is 0.43, which is considered one of the fastest in basketball. NBA fans were impressed by this stat and reacted to this video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Add her to the 3-point contest"

Responses to the Curry-Clark video

Responses to the Curry-Clark video

"Giannis release time 12sec"

Responses to the Curry-Clark video

"She is nowhere near Steph's level, stop"

Responses to the Curry-Clark video

Caitlin Clark says reaching another NCAA milestone is 'special for her'

Caitlin Clark has become one of the best players of women's collegiate basketball and she is expected to go down as one of the best Iowa players ever.

On Wednesday, she reached another milestone after climbing to second in the all-time scoring list in the competition's history. She now needs 103 points to overcome Kelsey Plum and become the all-time leading scorer in women's collegiate basketball. Plum has 3,527 points, whereas Clark has 3,424.

"The coolest thing is just the names I get to be around. Those are people I grew up watching, especially Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell, those are really, really good players, people that are still playing our game at the very highest level, people that you watch night in and night out.

"Just special for me to be in the same area as them," she said afterwards, via ESPN.

Caitlin Clark, who is the reigning NCAA MVP, has averages of 32.1 points per game. If she continues to score 30+ points per game, she will need a couple of weeks to break Plum's scoring record and move to the top of the all-time scoring list.

Caitlin Clark is also the all-time scoring leader, assists leader and made three-pointers leader in the Hawkeyes' franchise history.

For his part, four-time champion and all-time leader in three-pointers made in the NBA Stephen Curry has his sights set on having another title run with the Golden State Warriors.

In addition, he is preparing for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game where he will square off with WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point contest.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!