"Giannis single handedly keeping Bud in a head coaching job is a great example", "Ahhh yes, the Phil Jackson strategy" - Fans send in comical reactions to Steve Kerr's "I’ll just look back and say thank you to Steph" comments after Warriors' win

In a 107-97 win in Game 4, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors had perhaps the best playoff performance of his career. He recorded 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. This marked Curry's first 40-point double-double in a playoff game since 2013.

In a post-game interview, Steve Kerr spoke about Curry's greatness, stating:

"That's the thing that makes him special. His strength and character matches his skill and his level of conditioning. It's all tied together. You know, he just cares so much and works so hard, so easy to coach.

"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and just say thank you to Steph. ... He's just a special player, special person."

r/NBA reacted to Kerr's comments, drawing the appropriate comparisons to the Popovich-Duncan dynamic during the Spurs dynasty.

While some believe that similar examples can be found within the league today.

One user pointed out Kerr's supposed strategy, while another made an unlikely comparison.

Kerr's run as the coach of the Warriors got him on the list of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History.

Rebounding is key for the Golden State Warriors

The lethal duo of Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins have been critical this post-season.

Stephen Curry's spectacular performances this post-season run the risk of overshadowing two of the most important players in Golden State's lineup: Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

After a legendary performance by Stephen Curry in Game 4, the contributions of both Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney should not go overlooked. Wiggins had a career-night posting a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double. Looney posted six points and 11 rebounds, including four crucial offensive rebounds.

As we've mentioned before, rebounding is key for the Golden State Warriors. They are now 10-1 in games in which they have out rebounded their opponents this post-season.

The Warriors are a 3-point shooting team. With the Celtics extensively playing drop-coverage, the more possessions that they can control, the better their chances of scoring.

Historically, the Warriors have out-performed themselves by nearly ~17.4% when it comes to rebounds in wins as opposed to rebounds in losses (as is reflected from data on NBA.com, from 2015 to 2022).

Golden State is now 35-26 this season (pre-season, regular season and playoffs) in games where they have out rebounded their opponents. They are 20-18 in games where they have been out rebounded by their opponents.

There have been a total of eight games where GSW has tied their opponents in total rebounds.

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins Game 5 of the NBA Finals? Golden State Boston 0 votes so far