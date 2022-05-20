“We’re watching you get teased by Shaquille O’Neal” - Gilbert Arenas says Charles Barkley can’t say anything to Kevin Durant about being a ‘bus-rider’

Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley recently had a spat on Twitter over Barkley calling Durant a "bus-rider." Gilbert Arenas weighed in on the argument during a podcast appearance.

The feud between Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley stemmed from Barkley criticizing Durant for how he won his two championships. Durant responded to the Hall of Famer by calling him out for doing the same.

While Durant and Barkley appear to be past the issue on Twitter, Gilbert Arenas addressed the issue during an appearance on "VladTV." One point that Arenas brought up was the new school versus old school aspect of the problem, stating:

"I think old school is having a problem with who they were. You gotta remember the new school is watching everything. We're watching you get teased by Shaquille O'Neal every chance.

"You get that you haven't won a championship. What do you think? The new school of I don't want to be that."

Gilbert Arenas also brought up why Shaq can win any argument over Charles Barkley, stating:

"You trumped me with the ring every time we get to argue. You see it, Shaq does one of these. Now, as a player, I need that. You can't Trump me with rings.

"Just like with Kevin Durant, Charles can't say nothing to him. He pulls the ring like I got the ring. I got two of them. I got the two Finals MVPs. That's where, like, you don't want to be; in that category."

As much as Charles Barkley can use the bus rider argument against Kevin Durant or other championship-winning superstars, they can all point to their rings. Barkley cannot because he does not have one.

These points are why Arenas has taken this stand on the "bus-rider" issue.

Gilbert Arenas on being a "bus-rider" and Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley's legacy.

As much as Charles Barkley wants to criticize Durant, KD has something that Barkley will never have.

Gilbert Arenas defended Kevin Durant and other players with the "bus-rider" label during his "VladTV" appearance. Arenas said:

"So you want to be a bus driver to the point where I want to get to the destination. So if I need someone to help me drive the bus a little bit better, okay. I'm not gonna wait until I'm on my last leg, which Charles Barkley did.

"So when all these guys go I didn't try to win it, yeah you did. You tried to go to Houston. You went to Houston to try to win a championship."

To Arenas' latter point, Durant also called out Barkley for his "bus-riding" history.

In sports, championships are something that everyone is judged on, so Gilbert Arenas has a point about the "bus-riding" issue.

