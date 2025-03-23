Gilbert Arenas clowns Daryl Morey over AI-driven 76ers decisions

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on recent comments by Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey about using artificial intelligence to drive the team’s decisions.

On March 13, Morey revealed on "Pablo Torre Finds Out" that the Sixers utilize various artificial intelligence models to aid decision-making.

"We absolutely use models as a vote in any decision," Morey said.

On Saturday's episode of "Gil's Arena," Arenas mocked Philadelphia’s front office for its unconventional approach. The three-time NBA All-Star said he believes AI did not provide the appropriate guidance concerning the team's key players.

"Did you talk to the AI when PG (Paul George) got hurt at the beginning and then you wasn't playing Embiid in preseason?" Arenas said. "Because if AI was smart, he would have told you shut them down right now. Bad year."

"But obviously, your IAI did not tell you that because you kept playing and playing and playing and playing. F****ing up everybody. Your AI didn't prevent you from that when I clearly said, as a human being, you can look and say, you know what, if this is the problem you have today, you might as well shut them down and just get ready for next season."

Arenas also tweeted:

"Daryl Morey using AI to coach the 76ers ruined the team!!"

The Sixers — a team with championship aspirations — have struggled mightily this season. They have the sixth-worst record in the NBA at 23-47 and sit six games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Former MVP Joel Embiid's lingering knee issues have kept him off the floor for most of the year; he has appeared in just 19 games. Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George has also battled injuries in his first season with Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' highest-paid stars shut down for rest of season

Following the Sixers’ decision on Feb. 28 to shut down seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season, the team has also announced that Paul George will follow suit.

On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X that George has received injections for his adductor and knee injuries and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

George, a 15-year NBA veteran, was one of the Sixers’ marquee acquisitions last offseason. According to Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $211.58 million maximum contract. However, he was limited to just 41 games in his first season with Philadelphia.

During the offseason, the 76ers also gave Embiid a three-year, $193 million extension with a player option for the 2028-29 season.

