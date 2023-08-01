Gilbert Arenas continues to torment Nick Young as he chases his son and makes his daughter cry

Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas have a good relationship after playing for the Washington Wizards late in the 2000s. The two former players can be seen talking about basketball in Arenas' podcast and reflect on their playing years.

In a viral video, Arenas was live on his social media page, playing with Young's kids. He chided Young's son, Nick Jr., that he throws like a girl. Arenas was thrown a football into his gut and came running at Young's son while Young tries to give his son a head start.

Once he chases down Young's son, who hides behind his younger sister's back. Arenas turned his eyes on the sister and barked at her like a dog.

Young's daughter cried, and Young tried to calm her down. As Arenas went out of the room, he was seen with a mischievous smile while talking to his audience in his live stream.

"I've been terrorizing him since he was four," Arenas tells in an interview with journalist DJ Vlad. "You got to give it to them when they're young. They say it takes a village to raise these kids, and I'm the f***ing village to them."

Gilbert Arenas cannot bully Nick Young's son when his mother is around

As Gilbert Arenas gives a taste of an uncle's beating to Nick Young's son, there are times he would do nothing. That happens when Young's wife is around, and the boy is 'nice'.

"Little Nick Jr. is bad but only with Nick. But if I catch Nick Jr by himself with his mom-- he's a good boy," tells Arenas. "I can't even terrorize him when he is with his mother because he is so nice."

Arenas hopes to get a chance to babysit Nick Jr. by himself.

"I cant wait to get that," says Arenas. "Man, I get a hold of that. If he leave me with him for like f***ing one hour... duck-taped! I can't wait to duck-tape him."

WATCH: Gilbert Arenas interview with journalist DJ Vlad

