WATCH: Nick Young gets pranked by a D'Angelo Russell 'fan'

Former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors player Nick Young is currently out of the NBA. There has always been a lot of controversy surrounding the former star, which may be one of the biggest reasons why he isn't on any team right now.

Recently, the player had a humorous exchange with a fan, something that has gone viral in the NBA community.

Fan pranks Nick Young by calling him D'Angelo Russell

It is no secret that Nick Young has had a topsy-turvy relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell.

So when the fan pranked him the way that he did, many were surprised at how well 'Swaggy P' took it. Here is the tweet with a clip of the exchange:

They did Nick Young dirty... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CtTilTOb7k — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 26, 2020

Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell were teammates back when both players were part of the LA Lakers. Young took a young Russell under his wing at the time and, by many accounts, both players were inseparable.

However, after a major controversy took place, things changed quickly. The two players wouldn't talk to one another anymore. Many say that Nick Young would have still been part of the NBA today if it hadn't been for the controversy.

Given all this, when the fan called Nick Young by D'Angelo Russell's name, the player took the prank extremely well, surprising almost all viewers.

The former player simply laughed along with the fan who played the prank and even seemed to go along with the joke. This is something that not many stars in the NBA would be able to do.

At 35, Nick Young is unlikely to return to the league. While he may still have the talent and ability to make a difference on any team in the NBA, he still remains too much of a controversial figure in the community.

Additionally, the former player has spent far too much time away from the game and would likely be very rusty upon his return.

With that in mind, Nick Young may no longer have an NBA career but can finally relax as he ventures into retirement.

