NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks now negotiating with the Houston Rockets to acquire Austin Rivers in a sign-and-trade 

The 2020 offseason has been an incredible one so far. There have been multiple high profile moves made and several NBA trade rumors circulating during this period. Recent reports claim the New York Knicks are interested in Austin Rivers. While insiders earlier claimed the franchise had already reached an agreement with him in NBA Free Agency 2020, there appears to be a twist in the tale, which involves the Houston Rockets.

Free agent Austin Rivers has agreed to deal with Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets in talks to get something back from the New York Knicks

Austin Rivers

It was reported last week's NBA Trade Rumors that Austin Rivers had reached an agreement with the New York Knicks as a free agent this offseason. The 28-year-old was initially believed to have opted-out of his contract with the Houston Rockets. However, it seems the franchise convinced him to opt-in rather than leave as a free agent. This will allow the Houston Rockets to get some assets in return for Rivers.

The Knicks and Rockets are engaged in trade talks to send Austin Rivers to New York in a sign-and-trade, per @StevePopper pic.twitter.com/kSuN1m249D — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 26, 2020

There have been rumors in the NBA community regarding the Houston Rockets potential rebuilding plans. With insiders leaking that the franchise is, in fact, looking to trade its superstar duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, many believe that a rebuild is inevitable and could start as early as this week.

The New York Knicks have several assets they are willing to use, according to NBA Trade Rumors. The franchise is reportedly committed to the growth of their young stars R.J Barrett and Obi Toppin and is looking to build around them.

On the whole, this trade could be good for both teams involved. The Houston Rockets could bring in younger players and gain some assets in return for a player who was never a key part of their plans.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, require veteran leadership. Austin Rivers could provide experience and also potentially help the franchise's young players fulfill their potential in the coming years.

The New York Knicks have finally started to make offseason moves their fans can be proud of. If the franchise can continue on this path, the team could be headed towards long-overdue success.

