NBA Free Agency 2020: Why the LA Clippers have had the worst off-season in the league

After a disappointing 2020 postseason, the LA Clippers were looking to bolster their roster during the NBA Free Agency 2020. While the franchise managed to acquire the services of Serge Ibaka, there are many gaping holes in their roster that need to be plugged. However, there has been little indication that the LA Clippers could go after more players ahead of the start of the next season.

On that note, let us analyze why the LA Clippers have had arguably the worst off-season of any team in the NBA.

NBA Free Agency 2020: The LA Clippers have not addressed their need for a playmaker

Patrick Beverley

The LA Clippers are a team brimming with offensive firepower. However, without a gun to fire, there is only so much a bullet can do. In other words, the franchise sorely needs a playmaker in the NBA Free Agency 2020 to bring its optimum offensive potential to the fore.

Patrick Beverley is an excellent defensive point guard. However, at the offensive end, he is not much more than an average spot-up shooter at best.

The Clippers were linked with several point guards this off-season, including the likes of Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet; however, the team haven't managed to land one on their roster yet.

As has already been mentioned before, the only player the LA Clippers have acquired in the NBA Free Agency 2020 is Serge Ibaka. While the 31-year-old is an excellent player, he has little to no playmaking skills.

Unless the LA Clippers sign an elite playmaker this off-season, the team could end up with the worst off-season in 2020 among all teams in the competitions.

NBA Free Agency 2020: A third star is conspicuous by its absence in the LA Lakers roster

Goran Dragic

Paul George became infamous for his abysmal performances in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, which made it clear that the LA Clippers needed a tertiary scoring option.

There were countless players capable of donning that role for the team in the NBA Free Agency 2020. The likes of Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic and Jerami Grant were all up for grabs, but the LA Clippers couldn't get hold of any of them.

Kawhi Leonard (33 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals) led the LA Clippers to the Game 6 #NBASundays win as they advanced into the next round of the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/E7XFBMEf8S — NBA UK (@NBAUK) August 31, 2020

It seems as if the LA Clippers are relying on Paul George miraculously improving significantly in the postseason, something that is in the realm of wishful thinking and very unlikely to happen.

In fact, in the current LA Clippers roster, chances are that Kawhi Leonard might have to carry the bulk of the franchise's offensive load once again. Given how that went last year, the lack of changes made to their roster in NBA Free Agency 2020 only sets the stage for another postseason disappointment for the LA Clippers.

