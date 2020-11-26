Why the Atlanta Hawks will be the team to watch next season

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more aggressive teams during the 2020 NBA off-season. The franchise acquired the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Rajon Rondo in order to fix some of the holes that were present in the roster.

With the team only getting better with each passing day, here is why the Atlanta Hawks could surprise everyone during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Atlanta Hawks' off-season

The Atlanta Hawks had enormous cap space heading into this off-season

As mentioned before, the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most active teams during this off-season. The franchise had enormous cap space heading into this period, and it's fair to say they have used it well.

The team has little to no flaws when it comes to offensive firepower. However, apart from Trae Young, there was a serious lack of playmaking in the team. Bringing Rajon Rondo to the team solves this problem almost instantly.

The 34-year-old is regarded as one of the best floor generals in the league, picking out passing lanes that defenders almost never see coming.

Rajon Rondo thanks LA 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/FcHERZwuVC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2020

Defense was another facet of the game where the Atlanta Hawks severely lacked quality. However, with the earlier-mentioned Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, and Bogdan Bogdanovic coming in, the team's defensive quality increases exponentially.

With their off-season acquisitions boosting their ability on both ends of the floor, the Atlanta Hawks are likely to be a team full of surprises next season.

A developing young roster

Atlanta Hawks should now develop the gems they have collected over the years

The Atlanta Hawks are a team with a largely young roster. The likes of Trae Young and John Collins took massive leaps last season. Additionally, players like Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, and Onyeka Okongwu are expected to develop significantly next season.

Rajon Rondo has agreed to join the Hawks on a two-year, $15M deal, per @ShamsCharania



From B/R x @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/J2eg2PBGBj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020

Given their quality at such a young age, the team has a very high ceiling. It now falls upon the Atlanta Hawks, as a franchise, to develop the gems they have collected over the years.

If the franchise can help maximize the potential of their young players, we could see the Hawks one day becoming NBA champions.

