NBA News Roundup: Hassan Whiteside joins the Sacramento Kings, Danilo Gallinari set to come off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks

With the 2020-offseason well under way, there have been several interesting reports on various NBA franchises. In this NBA news roundup, we cover Danilo Gallinari's announced role with the Atlanta Hawks, Hassan Whiteside's recent move to the Sacramento Kings, and more.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Danio Gallinari will play backup to the young players on the Atlanta Hawks, as per reports

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari recently completed a move to the Atlanta Hawks. The franchise has talent coming out of its ears, but needs some veteran leadership to take them forward and this is where Gallinari becomes an integral part of the team.

Given the quality of the 32-year-old, many expected him to be starting for the team instantly. And yet, insiders have reported that the franchise has convinced the star to take up a more passive role for the Hawks, as per NBA news.

Schlenk said in a season ticket holder call today that Gallo agreed to come off the bench. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 25, 2020

This is a bold move by the Atlanta Hawks to say the least. It will be interesting to see how this decision pans out for the franchise during the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA News Roundup: Indianapolis All-Star game postponed to 2024

Indiana Pacers

The All-Star game is one of the most exciting events in an NBA season. Previous reports by insiders had hinted towards the omission of an All-Star game during the 2020-21 season, and recent NBA news has now confirmed it.

It has now been officially announced by the league that the All-Star game set to happen in Indianapolis during this coming season will be postponed to 2024.

It will be a unique experience for fans and players alike to go through a season without an All-Star game, and it will be interesting to see how the change affects the NBA community.

NBA News Roundup: Hassan Whiteside completes his move to the Sacramento Kings, according to sources

Hassan Whiteside

The Sacramento Kings recently lost Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Atlanta Hawks. And now, as per recent NBA news, the Kings have used part of their cap space on the signing of Hassan Whiteside this off-season.

Hassan Whiteside has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kings, per @wojespn



Hassan's going back to the team that drafted him pic.twitter.com/Ctbq7wOpRL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2020

Whiteside was a solid player for the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. He is an impressive inside presence on both ends of the floor, but struggles with perimeter defense and shooting from deep. The 31-year-old is essentially an old-school center in the modern NBA.

The Sacramento Kings have needed some reinforcements to their roster for a long time now, and the acquisition of Hassan Whiteside will greatly help in this regard. But only time will tell if this alone is good enough to crack the postseason during the upcoming year.

