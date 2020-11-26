The NBA Free Agency 2020 has been an eventful one, with notable free agents such as Danilo Gallinari and Marc Gasol making unexpected choices. Some teams were the clear winners of the offseason, as they added important pieces which will help them compete next season. In this article, we will take a look at 5 teams who improved their rosters the most in NBA Free Agency.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 teams who won the offseason

NBA Free Agency can be a tough nut to crack for most franchises. Let's take a look at the ones that succeeded in doing so this offseason.

#1- LA Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

The LA Lakers' agenda in NBA Free Agency 2020 was to add the right role players around the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. GM Rob Pelinka and the front office have done a superb job so far.

The Lakers traded for Dennis Schroder, who is an upgrade at point guard and offers secondary shot creation, unlike Rajon Rondo. Schroder is a better scoring threat and will space the floor as a shooter.

In the frontcourt, the Lakers have acquired reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and former Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol. The duo is a clear improvement from Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, who have moved on from the team.

Harrell brings incredible energy when he steps on the court, and Gasol is the kind of high IQ player who thrives next to LeBron James. On the wing, Wesley Matthews replaces Danny Green, a move that replaces a good defender and respected shooter with another.

Marc Gasol was drafted by the Lakers, but had his rights traded to Memphis for his brother, Pau, before he ever played an NBA game. Now, he'll get a chance to help the Lakers win back-to-back titles. https://t.co/ztEI09NFl0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

#2- Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Three

The Trail Blazers have been a perenial playoff team, and the franchise has one of the best backcourts in the NBA in the form of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. However, the Blazers took a step forward in NBA Free Agency 2020 and will be right up as championship contenders next season.

Portland added Robert Covington to the mix and he is the high-level 3&D wing this team needed. Factor in a re-signed and healthy Rodney Hood and suddenly the wing play for Portland looks strong. The Blazers also re-signed Carmelo Anthony, and while the future Hall of Famer will see a reduced role (especially with Zach Collins healthy), his presence brings veteran leadership to this team.

"WE'RE GLAD TO HAVE THIS GUY"



Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is happy to see Robert Covington in #RipCity @Holla_At_Rob33 pic.twitter.com/J38EaH7X2m — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) November 23, 2020

