Gilbert Arenas counters 10x All-Star by crowning Lakers as NBA's most dominant team over Celtics

Gilbert Arenas couldn't help himself when listening to Paul Pierce downplaying the LA Lakers NBA championship win during a pandemic-stricken 2020. More so, the 10-time NBA All-Star forecast that the Boston Celtics would win their 18th franchise championship before LeBron James and the Lakers win another.

The Celtics and Lakers have formed one of the NBA's most fierce rivalries in history and adding to that is that both teams are tied at 17 championships each.

Speaking on "Undisputed," Pierce compared the Celtics and Lakers this season. He said that the league-leading Celtics have a better chance of winning a championship and also downplayed the Lakers' 17th championship win.

"I guarantee you guys this - we'll win our 18th championship before the Lakers. I guarantee that one," said Pierce. "Y'all just caught up a couple of years ago when y'all won that Mickey Mouse championship."

This caught the attention of Gilbert Arenas, who shared his opinion that the degree of difficulty of Boston winning their 17 championships was inferior to LA's.

"Boston won 11 championships during the 8-10 AAU schedule. Boston has 13 AAU rings!," posted Arenas. "This is about Lakes fans vs Boston fans. Lakers has been [the] most dominant team in the last 40 years."

Exploring Gilbert Arenas' comparison of the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers' championships

Gilbert Arenas pointed out that the 11 championships won by Bill Russell's Celtics were when the league only had 8-10 teams. Since then, the Boston Celtics have won six championships, two during the John Havlicek era in 1974 and 1976, three with Larry Bird in the 80s and one with Paul Pierce and the 'Big 3' in 2008.

On the other side, the LA Lakers have won 11 of their 17 championships since 1980. Five with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, five with Kobe Bryant and the most recent was just this 2020 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers indeed won 11 championships in the last 43 seasons of the NBA while the Celtics only had four. This ratio is the justification thus giving validation to Gilbert Arenas' argument on social media.