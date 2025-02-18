Gilbert Arenas defends son Alijah Arenas' college decision while exposing major flaws in youth basketball  

Gilbert Arenas has made a name for himself in the media space after retiring from the NBA after 11 seasons in the league. Over the weekend, Arenas was in San Francisco to enjoy the NBA All-Star festivities while also shooting an episode of his podcast, Gil's Arena, when he met with former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis.

When talking with Davis, the conversation shifted to Arenas' son Alijah's decision to play basketball at the University of Southern California.

Gilbert defended his son's decision, citing USC's new coach, Eric Musselman as one of the reasons why the program is attractive to recruits. Davis disagreed, asking why Arenas would let his son go play at a "mid" school.

However, Gilbert had the company of other people in presence, defending USC.

"No five-star wanted to go to USC until he (Enfield) got fired," Arenas said.

One comment on the Instagram post called Arenas out, saying that the decision was selfish and that he only wanted to send his son to a school where he would get the lion's share of shots every game instead of learning how to win.

Arenas responded with strong words, saying that having his son go to a school with other top players would be doing him a disservice. He built on the point, saying that while teams with multiple top recruits win a lot of games, they don't have to exert their full effort and fight for victories.

"The group gets a 30-0 record but the players themselves never learned how to go balls to the wall, never learned how to tale over games, learn how to hang on to wins! hence why they all become role players never stars!" Arenas added, explaining a major flaw in youth basketball.

Arenas had a strong response when a fan called him out for sending his son to USC.

Why USC is a good landing spot for Gilbert Arenas' son?

The USC Trojans have been a decent program in college basketball in recent years, making the NCAA Tournament over the last three seasons. However, Gilbert Arenas mentioned two major factors behind his support of his son's decision; new head coach Eric Musselman and USC's list of alumni in the NBA.

Over the last few seasons, the USC program has sent a number of players to the NBA over the last five years, including names like Bronny James, Onyeka Okongwu and All-Star Evan Mobley.

Adding in the upgrade at coach with Musselman, who developed NBA talent during his time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Gilbert Arenas believes that USC is a good destination.

