"I finally did it y'all": Elated Gilbert Arenas makes bombshell announcement as he ties the knot with fiancee Melli Monaco in secret ceremony

Gilbert Arenas made it official! The former Golden State Warriors player tied the knot with his fiancee Melli Monaco. Arenas posted pictures of the eventful day on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The former NBA player expressed his thoughts about his wedding ceremony in the caption of his upload.

"I finally did it y'all @mellimonaco is officially Mrs Arenas ❤️" he captioned.

The post featured seven pictures from the private ceremony. In the first image featured on the post, Arenas and Monaco stood side by side while the former NBA player took a selfie.

Arenas was dressed in a blue suit while his wife wore her wedding dress. The next two entries on the post featured portrait images of the couple smiling at the camera. The post also featured an image where Arenas lifted his bride. Lastly, the final entry on the post featured a close-up shot of Arenas holding her hand.

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco have been together for a while and the "Gil's Arena" podcast's host took the next step in his relationship on Jul. 30, 2024. He proposed to Monaco in front of the Eiffel Tower and the YouTuber/social media influencer accepted.

Arenas was previously engaged to Laura Govan before they decided to go their separate ways in 2018. Arenas and Govan share four children: Alijah, Izela, Hamiley and Aloni. All of his children are involved in basketball, with Alijah making the most news with his outstanding performance at the high school level.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to his wife Melli Monaco's getaway snaps

Gilbert Arenas expressed his thoughts on his wife Melli Monaco's getaway pictures. On Monday, the social media influencer uploaded a video on her Instagram handle featuring pictures of her from her trip to the beach.

In the pictures, the YouTuber sported orange swimwear and struck different poses for the camera.

Gilbert Arenas joined hundreds of Monaco's followers in the post's comment section to express his feelings.

"Sexy sexy 😍" Arenas commented.

Arenas comments his feelings on his wife's IG post. (Credits: @mellimonaco/Instagram)

Monaco had also added Kendrick Lamar's song "Peekaboo" from the rapper's hit album "GNX" to go along with her post.

Arenas and Monaco met when the latter was live on her YouTube channel. The former Warriors player asked her out on a date and they never looked back.

