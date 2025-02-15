Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops heartfelt 4-word reaction as LA's newest $202,000 star links up with WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan linked up with WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry at the UCLA vs. USC game at Galen Center on Thursday. The Atlanta Dream legend also connected with the newest star player for the LA Sparks, Kelsey Plum, who also pulled up for the high-stake game in Los Angeles.

McCoughtry posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. From dapping and juggling the new Sparks' $202,000 star [per Spotrac] and her former teammate Plum to posing for a memorable picture with the Arenas family, the former WNBA star was impressed with her overall outing.

"What a game!! UCLA vs USC," she wrote in the caption.

Govan had a heartfelt reaction to the basketball legend's post on her social media.

"We LOvE U mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the comments.

[Credit: IG/@mccoughtry]

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas' daughter Izela Arenas plays for the Louisville Cardinals. Interestingly, McCoughtry also played college basketball with the Cardinals for four years. She averaged 20.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Angel McCoughtry played 13 WNBA seasons of which she played 10 with the Atlanta Dream. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

McCoughtry was awarded the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2009. She also made the WNBA All-Star selection five times in her career. She remains one of the most dominant stars in WNBA history. She made the WNBA All-Defensive Team seven times in her career.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan beams as daughter shares a heartwarming bonding moment with Kevin Hart

It seems like there were other big names in the building for the UCLA vs. USC women's basketball showdown at Galen Center. Laura Govan made a special post about her daughter Hamiley Arenas and her special friend that she had no idea about.

She posted a picture of comedian Kevin Hart taking a selfie with the mother-daughter duo. While Govan posed pouting for the selfie, Hart and Hamiley had a similar expression.

In the caption of her Instagram story, she revealed that Hart and her daughter had a special bond and she "didn't get the memo."

"These 2 have always Had Their Own Bond lol 🤦🏾‍♀️," she wrote.

"I didn't get the memo."

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas have four children, all basketball players. Her eldest son Alijah Arenas, was also at the game and has committed to USC. He had offers from 17 schools. Their other two children Hamiley and Aloni also play high school basketball.

