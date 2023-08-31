Gilbert Arenas explains why Ben Simmons can't replicate his jump shooting in workouts in actual games: "NBA court, it's bigger"

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons recently made some bold proclamations about his plans to dominate in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Videos have also surfaced of Simmons looking good in workouts, particularly his jump shot, which has been an area of weakness throughout his career. However, many NBA fans are still skeptical whether the Aussie’s offseason work will translate into games as he has released similar workout videos in the past.

Former three-time All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas may have an idea why Simmons still struggles to shoot in games, though.

During a recent episode of “Gil’s Arenas,” Arenas spoke about his firsthand experience watching Simmons shoot in workouts. He said that he used to wonder why his shot didn’t translate to games. However, he now suspects that it has to do with the larger size of NBA courts.

“I’ve seen him workout probably 10, 12 times, and I’m trying to figure out, ‘Yo, why you don’t shoot like (this in games)?’” Arenas said.

“When he’s shooting 3s, perfect form, everything. … It might be perception. When he gets on the NBA court, the court is bigger than that practice court. You can see the wall, you can see how far it is. I think when he gets into the NBA game, the depth perception is hard.”

Arenas added that it is very common for players to look like stars in practices but struggle in games.

“If you got to a practice, if you go to any practice, there’s a Michael Jordan, there’s a Kobe Bryant in practice,” he said.

“He just can't turn it on in the game.”

Ben Simmons says he is not even close to the same player he was last season

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons

During a recent interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Ben Simmons spoke about his expectations for next season. The Brooklyn Nets star said that he is no longer close to the same player that he was last season.

“For me to come back and dominate people will be great,” Simmons said.

“I don’t intend to come back the same player I was last (season) because that’s not even close to where I am. I get excited because I’m like, ‘Damn, I would s**t on the player I was last year.’”

Simmons added that people don’t realize how much his back injury played a role in his struggles last season. However, he said that he is now feeling 100% healthy and ready for the start of next season.

“I don’t think people realize how bad it was in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor,” Simmons said.

“Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind of crazy for me. But I feel I’m at 100% now. Right now, I’m just building back to where I’m playing. I haven’t played in a while. Just taking hits and getting my body used to that.”

Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on 56.6% shooting over 42 games last season. Most agree that he looked like a shell of his former self, who made three All-Star teams, two All-defensive teams and an All-NBA team.

However, Simmons is still just 27 years old, so he has plenty of time to turn things around.

