Stephen A.Smith lambasts Ben Simmons after latter vows to have a comeback season: “Show the hell up… Stop robbing franchises!”

During a recent interview, Ben Simmons stated that he is ready to return to his All-Star form. While his remarks excited many around the NBA, one national analyst isn't buying it just yet.

Over the past two years, Ben Simmons has gone from an All-NBA talent to borderline unplayable. It all started with his postseason collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. Following a disappoint performance, he requested a trade from the Philadlephia 76ers.

Simmons proceeded to sit out until his trade demands were met. The former No. 1 pick was eventually shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. However, he never suited up due to a back injury.

It wasn't until this season that Simmons finally played in a game for the Nets. His production took a massive hit, averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Following his recent comments, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on Simmons returning to form. He wants to see him on the court instead of robbing money from NBA franchises.

"Show the Hell up. Enough's enough," Smith said. "Earn your money. Stop robbing franchises."

Despite only playing in 42 games over the past two seasons, Simmons has made a total of $68.4 million.

Ben Simmons is ready to play at a high level once again

Still only 27-years-old, Ben Simmons has time to turn things around in terms of his NBA career. Heading into the 2024 season, he is ready to return to the player we grew accustomed to seeing.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Spears, Simmons opened up on his mindset moving forward. He feels he's leaps and bound above the player his was this season and is ready to be a dominant player again.

“For me to come back and dominate people will be great,” Simmons said. “I don’t intend to come back the same player I was last [season], because that’s not even close to where I am. I get excited because I’m like, ‘Damn, I would [expletive] on the player I was last year.’ But I know where I was at last year, so it’s easy to say that. But it’s just fun to go and do the thing that you love when you’re out there."

Based on what he said in the interview, it appears he's finally put everything behind him. While he might feel ready now, the only way he'll truly convince NBA fans and analysts is by going out and proving it on the floor.

