"He's lying" - Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James is worn out despite him putting contradictory social media posts

In LeBron James' 20 seasons in the NBA, he has played in 1421 games while averaging 38.1 minutes per game. At 38 years of age, the Lakers star has continued to defy expectations and time itself with his continued excellence on the court.

Recently, a video of LeBron James working out was uploaded on social media. The video included an inspiring quote about putting in the work without thinking of getting tired.

James sparked speculation of a possible retirement after a cryptic comment on his end following getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Be that as it may, he has remained headstrong by returning for his 21st season.

The video received a reaction from NBA Insider Stephen A. Smith as he talked about it in ESPN's "First Take."

"He's lying. He has gotten tired," Smith said, "but that's okay. Here's the reason why, of all the things that make him an extraordinary role model, the greatest thing to me is his conditioning and his commitment to be in shape."

"It was a travesty that this man, in his 20th season, was in better shape than most of the league last year," Smith added, "including his teammate Anthony Davis."

From Smith's perspective, he sees LeBron James as a player who doesn't have that much left in the tank at his current age.

He does acknowledge how impressive he has remained throughout all the years with his longevity, which places attention on his teammate Anthony Davis.

In the four seasons that Davis has played with the Lakers, he has missed 134 games out of the Lakers 328 games in total. In the scenario that James retires from playing in the NBA, all eyes will be on Anthony Davis to lead the Lakers moving forward.

As a result, it places more emphasis on Davis to remain healthier as the focal player on the roster.

Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka talks about the health status of Anthony Davis and LeBron James

As the Lakers continue to prepare for the 2023–24 regular season, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are set to lead their team once more with the goal of another deep playoff run.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka gives a promising update on the health status of James and Davis.

"We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting," Pelinka said. "All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them."

Additionally, ESPN's Dave McMenamin has talked about the progress and training being made on James' end.

"I'm told that LeBron has really taken his time to let that foot heal and recover," McMenamin said. "It's kind of been an atypical start his off-season. But with still more two months until the Lakers will get together for a mini-camp ahead of training camp, LeBron has already begun his training regimen to get ready for Year 21."

The work never stops for a player like LeBron James. However, he won't always be there for the Lakers, leaving the leadership responsibility for Anthony Davis to uphold.

Before James' retirement even happens, a new season is on the horizon. With this upcoming season, the Lakers fan base will still get another batch of 82 games with their dynamic duo leading the charge.

