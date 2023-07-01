The LA Lakers have come out swinging to kick off free agency. With some incredible signings to add to their roster, Lakers fans have been left shellshocked by Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office.

The purple and gold franchise is coming off quite an impressive run last season. After a disturbing first half, the Lakers turned things around in spectacular fashion after the trade deadline.

After making a lot of noise in the postseason, it was clear that the Lakers were on the right track with this core. The right elements were already in place. It was just a matter of building around this.

GM Rob Pelinka was clear in putting forward his intentions of retaining this core. To aid this, however, he and Lakers management have made some tremendous signings this free agency period.

By signing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and bringing Rui Hachimura back, the Lakers have already left the fans speechless. With more moves to come, we first take a look at some reactions of fans to these moves on Twitter.

With free agency just getting started, the LA Lakers have already made a big splash. However, with some priority moves still left to be made, we look forward to seeing what the Lakeshow can produce.

The LA Lakers need to bring back Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers have done a tremendous job of bringing back a key player in Rui Hachimura. However, the next big obstacle lies in getting Austin Reaves back.

Reaves has been the bright spark for the Purple and Gold ever since he made his debut in the team's uniform. It goes without saying that bringing him back is a priority.

However, by virtue of what he brings to the table, Reaves has garnered an incredible amount of interest from teams league-wide. This has made it a lot harder for the Lakers to keep him.

As a restricted free agent, the Lakers still have the first say on retaining him. Having already extended a qualifying offer to Reaves, both teams are already in the process of making a deal work.

However, Reaves will also be entertaining offers from other teams. Should he favor another team's offer, the Lakers will need to find a way to match it.

The potential for growth along with the popularity among the fans is one of the many reasons Reaves is so valuable. While also considering that he could very likely be in the starting rotation from next season, the LA Lakers will need to spend time developing him.

