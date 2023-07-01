Create

LA Lakers and Rob Pelinka have stunned the fans with an outstanding first day of free agency -"Lakers and it isn’t close"

By Siddhant Gupta
Modified Jul 01, 2023 06:22 GMT
Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers make some big moves to kick-off free agency
Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers make some big moves to kick-off free agency

The LA Lakers have come out swinging to kick off free agency. With some incredible signings to add to their roster, Lakers fans have been left shellshocked by Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office.

The purple and gold franchise is coming off quite an impressive run last season. After a disturbing first half, the Lakers turned things around in spectacular fashion after the trade deadline.

After making a lot of noise in the postseason, it was clear that the Lakers were on the right track with this core. The right elements were already in place. It was just a matter of building around this.

GM Rob Pelinka was clear in putting forward his intentions of retaining this core. To aid this, however, he and Lakers management have made some tremendous signings this free agency period.

By signing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and bringing Rui Hachimura back, the Lakers have already left the fans speechless. With more moves to come, we first take a look at some reactions of fans to these moves on Twitter.

@BleacherReport Lakers and it isn’t close
@BleacherReport Lakers had a solid day 👀 https://t.co/zflRUP5X7N
@BleacherReport West - Suns + LakersEast - Nets + Pacers
@BleacherReport Gabe VincentTaurean PrinceCam ReddishRe-sign Rui HachimuraLakers won.
@BleacherReport 100% Lakers by far isn’t even close
@BleacherReport Lakers.
@BleacherReport lakers easily
@BleacherReport Lakers for sure https://t.co/t2Qy45BIzb
Lakers trying to avoid signing a backup center: https://t.co/qkameF56Wo
Lakers First Day Recap:Gabe Vincent 3 year/$33 million Taurean Prince 1 year/$4.5 mil (BAE)Cam Reddish 2 year/ Vet MinRui Hachimura 3 year/$51 million Lakers still have room for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and 2 more veteran minimum deals 👀🔥 https://t.co/d7tVJd8d40
@LakerFiles @ZMoneyBC Rob today was basically like https://t.co/QgdwLJSk9l
Laker fans rn: https://t.co/lxOgS1GMS7
me to rob pelinka today https://t.co/PKkSPv7pCJ
Ik reddish happy to be a laker man
Laker fans acting like the players we signed aren’t clear upgrades over the players we lost
Cam Reddish really a Laker 🥲🔥🔥. https://t.co/CIfi7B2ghl

With free agency just getting started, the LA Lakers have already made a big splash. However, with some priority moves still left to be made, we look forward to seeing what the Lakeshow can produce.

The LA Lakers need to bring back Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers have done a tremendous job of bringing back a key player in Rui Hachimura. However, the next big obstacle lies in getting Austin Reaves back.

Reaves has been the bright spark for the Purple and Gold ever since he made his debut in the team's uniform. It goes without saying that bringing him back is a priority.

However, by virtue of what he brings to the table, Reaves has garnered an incredible amount of interest from teams league-wide. This has made it a lot harder for the Lakers to keep him.

As a restricted free agent, the Lakers still have the first say on retaining him. Having already extended a qualifying offer to Reaves, both teams are already in the process of making a deal work.

However, Reaves will also be entertaining offers from other teams. Should he favor another team's offer, the Lakers will need to find a way to match it.

The potential for growth along with the popularity among the fans is one of the many reasons Reaves is so valuable. While also considering that he could very likely be in the starting rotation from next season, the LA Lakers will need to spend time developing him.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...