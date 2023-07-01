The LA Lakers are going all in after making the Western Conference finals in their return to the playoffs by agreeing to a deal with unrestricted free agent Gabe Vincent. The former Miami Heat point guard, who had an incredible playoff run, reportedly is getting a three-year, $33 million deal to join LeBron James.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.

The move has given the team more options at the point guard position to strengthen their depth for the next season. Fans were surprised to see Vincent join the Lakers after an impressive season with the Heat. The acquisition had the fans wondering which free-agent player from the Purple and Gold won't be re-signing with the team.

With that, here are some of the best reactions to the move.

this means dlo or reaves is gone or they playing 3 guards lebron and Ad.. @Stadium fuck yeaaaahthis means dlo or reaves is gone or they playing 3 guards lebron and Ad.. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium fuck yeaaaahthis means dlo or reaves is gone or they playing 3 guards lebron and Ad..

Nick @NotoriousFNTSY @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium LeMickey needed a guy like Gabe Vincent to carry him @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium LeMickey needed a guy like Gabe Vincent to carry him

With Vincent's arrival in Los Angeles, the team has strengthened its backcourt. However, that isn't what the Lakers need right now as they need to add more size to the team now that they've waived Mo Bamba. Plus, putting Anthony Davis in the center position for prolonged periods might cause the All-Star big to be fatigued.

The Lakers won't have any problems from the backcourt now that they've added an experienced player at that position.

Gabe Vincent's exit from Miami hints a possibility for a new star to arrive

Damian Lillard could be traded to the Heat soon.

The free-agency fever has taken the league by storm with tons of movement from players all over the NBA. Some stars have opted to stay with their previous teams on bigger and longer deals. One of those players who has opted to re-sign with his old team is Jerami Grant, who agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Also, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors returned for a four-year, $100 million contract. After this, the signs that Damian Lillard could be part of the Miami Heat next season have been amplified. It's worth taking note that securing both Green and Grant was part of the conditions that Lillard brought to the Blazers' attention.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XNcS6ZaV4N

Now that Gabe Vincent has moved on to the Lakers and Max Strus has reached an agreement to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appears like the Heat is making room for Lillard.

Miami lost two significant players who helped the team reach the NBA Finals. With that in mind, the Heat are ready to pursue another star to help them have a better chance at being contenders for the next season.

