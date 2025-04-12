Gilbert Arenas fumes at NBA’s 'loophole' tactics in wake of Ja Morant's gun celebration fallout

After being fined by the NBA for using a finger gun celebration, Ja Morant has pivoted to an all-new celebration that makes it appear like he's throwing a grenade into the crowd.

Ad

Although he's explained that he's simply taking his words, throwing them out, and blocking out the noise, Gilbert Arenas thought that the Grizzlies star has been treated unfairly by the league.

Before getting to this point, Morant had previously been suspended by the NBA for brandishing firearms on Instagram Live on two separate occasions. Additionally, several games before debuting his new grenade-toss celebration, Morant was fined $75,000 for defying the league by using a finger-gun celebration.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Arenas, there aren't any specific rules in the NBA's player code of conduct or collective bargaining agreement that prohibit players from brandishing guns or doing firearm-related celebrations.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Given that, he called the league out for finding "loopholes" to punish Ja Morant during Saturday's episode of his "Gil's Arena" show.

"What he did is not illegal. It's not part of the NBA's policy that he can't hold guns or have guns or show guns. ... That means you cannot fine him or suspend him for this, now you have to find a loophole, that's the problem."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Ja Morant clarified earlier in the week after debuting his new grenade celebration, he plans to continue to use it until "somebody else" has a problem with it.

Inside the NBA crew takes aim at Ja Morant for celebration, with Charles Barkley calling it immature

While Gilbert Arenas came to Ja Morant's defense, the "Inside the NBA" crew, including Charles Barkley and Kenny "The Jet" Smith, wasn't amused by Morant pushing the limits. They questioned why Morant would try to push the envelope, given his past controversies, instead of trying to stay on the straight and narrow.

Ad

During Thursday's installment of "Inside the NBA," the two weighed in, with Barkley calling it immature. Kenny "The Jet" Smith, on the other hand, highlighted Morant's past controversies with firearms as a major reason why the Grizzlies star should go a different route with his celebrations.

Expand Tweet

From the sound of things, however, Morant plans to keep marching to the beat of his own drum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.