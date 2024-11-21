Gilbert Arenas' GF Melli Monaco drops 3-word reaction on his son Alijah's impressive dunk pic

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is living his best life right now. He's become a prominent voice in the NBA podcast scene, and his children are thriving in their basketball careers. That's particularly true with his son, Alijah Arenas.

Being a part of the family, Gilbert's fianceé, Melli Monaco, has also been a proud parent during this joyful time. She's repeatedly taken to social media to praise Alijah and his brothers, making sure not to miss a game either.

That was the case again early on Thursday when she shared a pic of one of Alijah's poster dunks in his latest game:

Image via Melli Monaco (IG)

"Flying per usual," she captioned the post.

Alijah Arenas wants to follow in his father's footsteps

Gilbert's eldest son has turned plenty of heads during his brief career. He's considered to be a top-four recruit in the Class of 2026. He has worked closely with his father, and he's looking to make the most of the opportunity and soak in as much information as possible to become an NBA pro himself one day:

“I want a variety of things,” Arenas told Forbes early in November after the Flight Club Invitational in Santa Monica. “I've been really thinking about that; what am I good at, and what am I lacking at? When I'm training, I normally look at what am I not good at. What do I really need to key into? If I can really focus on a lot of things and I can get a lot of stuff done, the way people will look at me is better.”

Like all prospects, he knows he's far from a finished product and needs to work on his game and intangibles:

“Communication — I feel like sometimes I get quiet,” says Arenas. “I feel like communication is a big one. I feel like free throws; it was never a thought to practice them. I feel like it always came naturally, but even last year and this year, having a realization I need to hone in on my skills. Even the little things like free throws. If they're free, they're there for you. Something simple as that, getting a routine in."

Arenas is a work in progress, and he will only get better with more development and minutes in high school and college. Fortunately, he has a strong and close relationship with a caring and supporting family that will root for him along the way.

