Gilbert Arenas hated playing under Stan Van Gundy: "Don't talk to these motherfu***s like that"

Gilbert Arenas played for then-Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy for 49 games after he was traded by the Washington Wizards in 2011. It was the first time in his career the former Wizards All-Star didn’t average double figures in scoring.

Arenas didn’t hold back in his comments about “SVG” in his podcast:

“We winning and ‘Y’all motherfu***s don’t wanna play. Get them all outta here.’ And he’ll always dirty talk, ‘Motherfu*** turn the ball over here. Why do I even have him in here? This stupid motherf***. And we sit here and like, ‘Hey, what the f**k that motherfu*** be saying about me?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m playing with JJ [Redick] and Anderson, so I need both of them mentally focused ‘cause these are shooters. We coming down and he’s killing Anderson. I’m like, ‘You shut the f**k up. Sit your a** down, call your plays over there. Don’t talk to these motherfu***s like that.

Everybody knew Gilbert Arenas wasn’t going to shy away from confrontations. His infamous gun incident with former Wizard teammate Javaris Crittenton was likely one of the biggest reasons he was traded.

Arenas wished he was still a star when he met Stan Van Gundy:

“I’m not Agent Zero no more. Now, I’m just trying to blend in. ... I mean f**k Stan. He got me in a situation where I couldn’t be vocal with him. The s**t he was doing in the games, on the bench, you can’t do that.

Whether Gilbert Arenas’ claims were true or not, the Orlando Magic had their best years under Van Gundy. They never missed the postseason from 2007 to 2012 when he was calling the plays.

“SVG” owns several franchise coaching records. He has the most postseason games coached (59), playoff games won with 31 and both regular season (67.5%) and playoff (52.3%) winning percentages.

Dwight Howard had enough of Stan Van Gundy and blasted the coach, according to Gilbert Arenas

Dwight Howard’s personality is not the kind that grates on people’s nerves. Most basketball analysts and some players have narrated that the big man was often too laid back and quiet to be a real leader.

Gilbert Arenas narrated how Howard finally snapped at Stan Van Gundy:

“Dwight got a block, boom! Somebody came down, snapped that. Somebody caught it, threw it and then they score. Timeout! ‘How come you didn’t get that other block?’ ‘I just got two blocks!’ ‘They call you Superman! The Superman name getting into your game. The crowd out here they just sucking you off.’

“Dwight just said, ‘Man, get you fat a** outta here the do the same s**t I’m doing.’

theScore @theScore pic.twitter.com/hNsbjXYgov Dwight Howard on issues with Stan Van Gundy: 'A lot of people blew it out of proportion.' thesco.re/2l9DINa

With Dwight Howard and Stan Van Gundy leading the Orlando Magic, they reached the 2009 NBA Finals but lost to the LA Lakers. The following season they were booted out of the conference finals by the Boston Celtics.

By the time Gilbert Arenas was in Orlando, Howard and Van Gundy may have already been fed up with each other.

Arenas didn't return to play for the Magic after his 49-game season and signed with the Memphis Grizzlies before playing in China.

Also read: “They be doing too MFing much": Gilbert Arenas blames $36,800,000,000 company for not letting Trae Young play for Team USA

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)