“They be doing too MFing much": Gilbert Arenas blames $36,800,000,000 company for not letting Trae Young play for Team USA

Gilbert Arenas ripped Team USA for selecting Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson over Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young. “Ice Trae” has repeatedly expressed willingness to play for the US men’s basketball team, particularly in the 2024 Olympics.

Arenas, in his podcast, ranted about why Young was snubbed by the selection committee:

“It’s that sorry a** other brand! It’s that other brand! It’s that other brand, man! They be doing too MFing much!”

Trae Young has been with Adidas since 2018. He debuted his first sneaker with the brand during the 2021 playoffs. Team USA, meanwhile, is sponsored by Nike, a rival of the “Three Stripes.” Arenas, hence, is pointedly accusing “The Swoosh” of keeping Young off the national team.

Gilbert Arenas’ comments are baseless, though. Had he been more diligent with his research, he would have known that Anthony Edwards, arguably the biggest name in the group, also endorses Adidas. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz is also sponsored by the same brand.

The history of Team USA has also always been about who the best players were or the players best fitted for a certain system. In Steve Kerr’s case, he wanted a player with more versatility than scoring chops.

Trae Young is decidedly the better scorer than Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson but “Ice Trae” isn’t as well-rounded and might be punished on defense.

Gilbert Arenas ripped the Team USA selection

Unlike other competing nations in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the US did not hold trials in selecting their players. The move was a little controversial as some felt like it wasn’t the best way to form the best squad.

“You see that list he [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-a** group. Listen: I’m happy for the people who make it. It’s cool. It’s cool for some of the guys who got there that I don’t know. Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.”

Josh Hart, Cam Johnson, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves are arguably the players who are not starters on their respective teams. Hart and Reaves, however, have been staples in the starting unit for the Knicks and the Lakers, in the playoffs.

Johnson may have started his career off the bench but became part of the starting five last season for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. Portis, though, hasn’t been able to break the Brook Lopez-Giannis Antetokounmpo frontline combo with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Steve Kerr, however, had a vision when he assembled his team. He has coached against all of them and he trusted his analysts when they decided to eventually choose the players on the roster.

Gilbert Arenas' comments regarding the selection seemed baseless again.

