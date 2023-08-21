Gilbert Arenas made an interesting comment regarding watching Anthony Edwards and Team USA competing at the FIBA World Cup 2023 recently. While discussing the notion of watching the games live, Arenas mentioned that he would rather sleep than watch the national team compete.

Team USA will look to be one of the favorites heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023. Led by some of the most talented young players in the NBA today, the national team has a great balance of solid role players and outright heavy-hitters.

While this may be the case on paper, several people were disappointed with the initial make up of the team. After taking into account the USA's performance at the last FIBA World Cup, many doubt that this team has what it takes to win it all.

While former NBA player Gilbert Arenas isn't one of these people, he was clear in expressing that he wouldn't be watching the games live.

While speaking up on watching Team USA compete on "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas", he expressed his belief in the team's ability to win the gold. However, when asked whether he would watch it, he said:

"I'm sleep. I'm gonna be asleep like the rest of America. When do they come on? Like three four in the morning? I'm not a drug dealer. F**k am I up that late for? Like, let's be honest. I'm asleep."

While Anthony Edwards and Team USA will prove to be a promising team to watch, Arenas makes a fairly solid point with regards to American audiences. With the World Cup taking place in Indonesia, Phillipiines and Japan, American audiences will struggle to follow the live broadcast that early in the morning.

However, even with this in mind, Arenas' faith in the US contingent remains solid.

Anthony Edwards drills a clutch 3-pointer against Germany

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is just around the corner and the action is beginning to pick up. The most recent taste of excitement came from the USA vs Germany game where two giants on the global stage went head-to-head in a tune-up game.

While Germany seemed to be in control for the most of the game, the Americans showed a lot of grit as the fought back in the second-half. The crowning moment came from a clutch 3-pointer by USA star Anthony Edwards to tie the game and give the American team the momentum.

Edwards ended the game with 34 points as he dropped 14 in the fourth-quarter itself. With 99-91 win in hand, Team USA capped off their warm-up games with a much-needed win.

