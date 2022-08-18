“I need my young fellas to do their thing, they’re the future” - Gilbert Arenas says he advised 5x All-Star to stay away from the court

At his apex, Gilbert Arenas was one of the NBA's top point guards. However, his career quickly came to an end in his early 30s. His last appearance on an NBA roster came in 2012 as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. The three-time All-Star played in 17 games before being released, eventually playing in China.

Now, Arenas sticks around the game with his podcast, "No Chill With Gilbert Arenas." While having Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher on, he gave his thoughts on a big decision made by the team last season.

Despite being fully healthy, former All-Star John Wall was sidelined all year in Houston. The Rockets did this to give more opportunities to younger players as they are in the early stages of a rebuild. Wall played in 40 games the year before, averaging 20.6 points per game.

Arenas said he would have done the same thing as Houston's coach. Since Wall can still perform at a high level, he would not want to make the team too competitive as the young guys try to develop their game.

"I was talking to John Wall, and I told him, 'Listen, if that's me, I'm not playing you,'" Arenas said. "I said, 'I need my young fellas to do their thing. They're the future. I don't need you winning more games than I want to win.'"

Is Gilbert Arenas right regarding the Houston Rockets' decision to sit John Wall?

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

What the Rockets did was an extreme case considering Wall was making over $40 million, but Gilbert Arenas brings up a valid point. Developing young players is essential in a rebuild, and winning a couple extra games by playing Wall wasn't worth it.

The only case that can be made opposing what Arenas said is collecting assets.

Along with bringing along young players, rebuilding teams like to load up on as many assets as possible. Had Houston showcased Wall in the first few months of the season, they might have been able to swing a trade. Matching his salary might have been tough for suitors, but the Rockets might have been able to walk away with an extra draft pick or two.

Following his year of sitting out, Wall has found a new home. He reached a buyout with the Rockets and signed a multi-year deal with the LA Clippers. Given his extensive injury history, the full season of strictly training might allow him to catch a second wind in the late stages of his career.

