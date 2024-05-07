Gilbert Arenas slams Rudy Gobert for prioritizing baby's birth over crucial Playoffs game: "He gonna be there when you get back"

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ruled out of Monday's pivotal second-round playoffs Game 2 matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to the birth of his first child with his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla. However, former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas begged to differ on Gobert's decision to sit out a playoff game on his "Gil's Arena" podcast.

Gobert's defensive impact on the floor was felt in the Timberwolves' 106-99 Game 1 victory, and his inclusion in the team's Game 2 injury report caused a pause for concern. However, Minnesota handled its business effectively without its big man on the court, winning 106-80 on Monday night to secure a 2-0 series lead.

"It's a baby, bro," Arenas said. "He going to be there when you get back. ... Whatever you think you about to do, he going to be asleep."

Regardless of the Wolves win and Gobert's decision to skip the playoff game, Gilbert Arenas didn't mince any words with his comments, as he argued that the child wouldn't miss anything whether his father was present or not during that moment.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has yet to issue a response to Arenas for his strong comments on the matter.

Rudy Gobert previously talked about his excitement at finally being a father at this stage of his life

Speaking with Deseret News, Rudy Gobert talked about looking forward to being a father and a lucky individual to be in this position with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla.

"It's amazing," Gobert said. "It's a blessing. It is something that I've always wanted in my life. I'm happy that I found the right person to build with and I'm excited."

Aside from this important moment in his life, Rudy Gobert has translated that well on the court this season, with his Minnesota Timberwolves being the No. 1-ranked defense (108.4 rating) in the league, with him as the catalyst for it.

Given his strong production this season in limiting the offensive process of opponents, he is on pace to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. This season, Gobert has a 104.4 defensive rating this season, which his team has benefitted tremendously from. Additionally, the Timberwolves big man is averaging 14.0 points (66.1% shooting), 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

CBS Sports reported that Rudy Gobert is in a good position to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves starting five lineup for Game 3 on Friday as the team heads home to Target Center. During the impressive Game 2 win against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota held the 2023 defending champions to just 34.9% shooting, including 30.0% from beyond the arc, while also forcing 16 turnovers.

With Gobert expected to make his return next game, it'll be interesting to see how much more effective the Timberwolves' defense ends up looking after what they showed in their last outing.