“If he had the mindset of Kobe”: Gilbert Arenas sounds off on Vince Carter for not maximizing his ‘GOAT’ potential

Gilbert Arenas believes Vince Carter should have been in the greatest of all-time debate. Carter was among the most talented players of his generation but failed to win a championship during his 22-year NBA career despite being an elite talent in the league.

When speaking on a recent "Gil's Arena" episode, the former All-Star guard noted how Carter had every natural gift imaginable. However, Arenas' believes Carter didn't have the necessary mindset to become one of the best players the NBA has seen:

"The GOAT debate should have been him," Arenas said. "He was so naturally gifted...He had everything. Dribble, shoot, fade, footwork. He had everything. If he had the mindset of Kobe [Bryant] like 'I'm better than everyone,' there was no one that was stopping that man.

"There was nothing that was stopping Vince Carter. When Vince Carter came in the lane, there was no big man that was willing to challenge him, because they didn't wanna be on ESPN. ... I just think he was too nice. He was just nice."

Carter played in 1,541 regular-season games during his career, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He also made 88 postseason appearances, upping his game across the board.

Kobe Bryant once said a 42-year-old Vince Carter could win the dunk contest

Throughout their careers, Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter had some battles. Both players were at the top of their games as the other entered their prime. As such, Carter and Bryant often went toe-to-toe, earning each other's respect.

When speaking to Rachel Nichols during a 2019 interview, Bryant claimed that Carter could still win the dunk contest at the age of 42. Bryant's comments came after he had discussed the commitment it takes to play in the NBA beyond your mid-30s.

"I mean Vince [Carter] is out there windmilling, man," Bryant said. "He should enter the dunk contest. Seriously. He would be a 42-year-old dunk contest champion. How amazing would that be? This guy was doing stuff back in the day that these kids still can't do to this day. He should. He would win another one."

Carter and Bryant were both All-Stars in the NBA but had completely different skill sets and success rates in the league. Bryant ended his career among the all-time greats, while Carter is better known for his longevity and his 2000 dunk contest victory.

Nevertheless, Arenas' comments on mentality are probably right, as Vince Carter was certainly one of the best players in the NBA for a long time.