Gilbert Arenas uses Stephen A. Smith's “Who was on crack” meme while reacting to Boosie's overzealous dance during Hawks game

Rapper and Atlanta Hawks superfan Boosie Badazz showcased his dance moves during the Hawks’ home matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. However, the rapper’s overzealousness led to a comical reaction from former NBA star point guard Gilbert Arenas.

Boosie’s dance featured him swinging his arms back and forth as he dropped to his knees. He then slowly stood back up, kicked his feet side to side and continued dancing for an extended period.

The NBA’s X/Twitter account shared the clip, captioning it, “Boosie VIBING in ATL.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Arenas subsequently jokingly implied that Boosie’s questionable dance moves may have been inspired by drug use. The three-time All-Star reacted to the tweet with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s infamous “Who was on crack” meme.

Expand Tweet

The viral moment occurred in 2017 when Smith accused then-New York Knicks president Phil Jackson of signing forward Lamar Odom while he was using drugs.

“His first move as the executive of the New York Knicks was to sign Lamar Odom, who was on crack!” Smith said.

Odom’s representatives later called Smith’s conduct “outrageous and unacceptable,” citing that Odom passed his physicals with New York. Meanwhile, Odom, who was actively working with the addiction community following an apparent drug overdose in 2015, shared his disapproval on social media.

Nonetheless, the moment became immortalized in meme form, with many regularly using it to react to outlandish situations.

Also Read: “Don't wanna hear you motherfu** bi**”: Gilbert Arenas berates Scottie Pippin & Horace Grant for ‘No Bull Tour’

Boosie Badazz celebrates as Hawks secure critical home win

Despite being shorthanded, Atlanta secured a 109-92 blowout home victory with Boosie Badazz in attendance on Sunday, gaining crucial separation in the Eastern Conference standings. So, the rapper had reason to celebrate.

Following the win, the Hawks (25-32, 10th in the East) sit 3.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets (21-35) for the conference’s final play-in spot.

The Hawks will be without star point guard Trae Young (finger) for at least the next four weeks. So, they will likely need their supporting cast to step up considerably in Young’s absence to hold onto their play-in spot.

Atlanta was led by a game-high 25 points from star guard Dejounte Murray on Sunday, who expressed optimism about his team’s prospects postgame.

“We don’t have any excuses. This is the NBA,” Murray said. “Obviously, we want him to get back as soon as he can. But while he’s out, next man up. That’s it. There’s opportunities for guys to show why they are in the NBA.”

The Hawks will look to maintain their success without Young when they host the Utah Jazz (27-31) on Tuesday.

Also Read: What happened to Trae Young? Expected return timeline for Hawks' star guard & more explored