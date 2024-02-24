“Don't wanna hear you motherfu** bi**”: Gilbert Arenas berates Scottie Pippin & Horace Grant for ‘No Bull Tour’

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas isn't a fan of the "No Bull Tour," started by former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Luc Longley. Arenas had some tough words in his show "Gil's Arena" about the three former Bulls players.

Pippen, Grant and Longley will talk in their new show about their journey of winning titles together. The three former teammates won three titles with the Bulls, which was led by Michael Jordan. The tour will also offer an opposite perspective, different from how they were portrayed in Netflix's "The Last Dance."

But Arenas isn't a fan of what the trio has started. The former Washington Wizards star doesn't think it makes sense for them to offer a different perspective when they've already won three titles together.

The segment starts at the 5:33 mark on the video.

"I don't wanna hear you motherf***ers b***h about what someone said or did to you, if it led to a ring," Arenas said.

"Because you're calling us losers and we don't know how to win. And you guys would win, complaining about winning, sends a bad message."

The trio didn't like how they were presented in the 2020 Netflix documentary. For Pippen, many are aware of how his relationship has turned sour towards Jordan. In his autobiography "Unguarded," the seven-time All-Star lambasted the significant credit given to his former teammate. According to him, the rest of the team was given little credit in the documentary.

The tour of the former Bulls stars will start in Hobart, Australia. Cities like Melbourne and Sydney will also be visited by the tour.

This isn't the first time Gilbert Arenas criticized the "No Bull Tour"

Gilbert Arenas recently also appeared on "Nightcap," a podcast that features himself and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, hosted by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. Arenas and Sharpe talked about the tour that the trio of former Bulls players started.

Both former athletes aren't fans of what they've started. For them, it's an insult to those who have never won a title despite being an all-time great talent. Arenas' comments start at the 3:20 mark.

"I don't wanna hear this s*** about no champion complaining about being a champion..." Arenas said. "You're laughing at Charles Barkley, you're laughing at Patrick Ewing, and then you tell us that you didn't like it? He was a bad guy? He was a bad boss? What? No."

Gilbert Arenas never got a chance to win a title while in the NBA. His prime years were cut short due to injuries, yet he was one of the most talented guards during his time.

