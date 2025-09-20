Gilbert Arenas warns Steve Ballmer of alienating players with Kawhi Leonard's Clippers tenure seemingly at an end

After an alleged &quot;no-show&quot; endorsement deal that has come to light in Kawhi Leonard's contract with the LA Clippers, the NBA world has hit hard against Steve Ballmer and his team. The latest one to voice his opinion was former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who said that Ballmer had alienated other superstars with his alleged shady business. According to reports, Ballmer and the Clippers tried to circumvent the NBA's salary cap when Leonard signed a &quot;no-show&quot; $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration, now a defunct company. Ballmer had previously spent $50 million in the company. While Ballmer and the Clippers are under investigation from the league, Gilbert Arenas said that the whole Kawhi Leonard situation would only leave star players repulsed, which would eventually make them cautious to join the team in the future. &quot;Let's be real… after that whole Clippers Kawhi situation, no superstar touching that jersey again. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Y'all turned a Finals MVP into a cautionary tale. The league watching like, 'nah I'm good bro, I'll take my talents ANYWHERE else.' 😂 Clippers officially the graveyard for big names.According to ESPN, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &amp; Katz, a New York-based law firm, was handling the investigation. Bill Simmons blasts Clippers for &quot;worst&quot; trade amid Kawhi Leonard's alleged &quot;no-show&quot; deal While the investigation continues, the transaction has already been painted as a blot on the NBA's and the Clippers' image, particularly Steve Ballmer's. The Ringer's founder and sportscaster, Bill Simmons, joined voice with others in the league and brutally slammed the deal. In 2019, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers, making one of the most expensive signings that year. The Clippers surrounded both stars with a solid supporting cast for a championship. However, after five years, the Clippers are yet to even come close to winning a title. In light of the current controversy, Simmons termed the Clippers-Kawhi Leonard deal the &quot;most damaging&quot; in the NBA's history. Simmons wasn't happy with the fruits of the sacrifices that the Clippers made to acquire two superstars.&quot;The entire thing of going into business with [Leonard], all the stuff it cost them, all the players and the draft picks, plus this scandal,&quot; Simmons said. &quot;It has to be the most damaging transaction in the history of the league. I don't even think you could compare it to anything. It's already retroactively one of the worst trades of all time.&quot;In 2019, Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers after winning his second title and his 2nd NBA Finals MVP. The Clippers team was painted as a far superior team to LA Lakers and had the best odds to win a title that year.