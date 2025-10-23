  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • “Gilbert Told on Everyone” - NBA Fans Look Back on Gilbert Arenas’ Comments After String of Gambling Arrests

“Gilbert Told on Everyone” - NBA Fans Look Back on Gilbert Arenas’ Comments After String of Gambling Arrests

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:49 GMT
NBA Fans Look Back on Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; Comments After String of Gambling Arrests
NBA Fans Look Back on Gilbert Arenas’ Comments After String of Gambling Arrests (Credits: Getty)

Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the FBI’s gambling probe, leading fans to Gilbert Arenas’ comments from August. Arenas was arrested in late July after being accused of running an illegal gambling operation.

Ad

After being bailed out on a $50,000 bond, Arenas shared his views on the situation on a live stream, sharing his plans to “snitch” on everyone involved.

“Good luck in court. I'm pretty sure I ain't gonna be there when it's starting to go, cause, yeah, I'm snitching," Arenas said. “Ain’t nothing wrong with snitching, man. It ain’t nothing wrong with just telling.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA reporter Pablo Torre shared on social media that the Department of Justice will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce details regarding the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Reacting to the post on X, fans called out Gilbert Arenas, claiming that he had “told on everyone.” Fans made lighthearted comments, claiming that Arenas was not going to jail for anyone, while others came to the three-time All-Star’s defense. Here are the most notable reactions on X:

“Gilbert told on everyone,” one fan said.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Arenas' case was an entirely separate matter from the ongoing investigation, which has led to the arrests of Chauncey Billips and Terry Rozier.

He was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

"Don't even got to say 20 years": Gilbert Arenas on what it would take to make him snitch

Speaking on a livestream following his arrest in July, Gilbert Arenas suggested that prosecutors would not have to scare him with a lengthy sentence to make him talk.

Ad

The three-time All-Star jokingly cited rapper 6ix9ine's example while explaining his stance on snitching:

"I'm going to be honest with you. They don't even got to say 20 years. N***, they can say 20 hours. ... I'mma just be honest, I don't know 6ix9ine doing, but I'm pretty sure he living a little bit better than the n***** that he snitched on."

Arenas pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in Los Angeles in late July.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications