“Gilbert Told on Everyone” - NBA Fans Look Back on Gilbert Arenas’ Comments After String of Gambling Arrests

Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the FBI’s gambling probe, leading fans to Gilbert Arenas’ comments from August. Arenas was arrested in late July after being accused of running an illegal gambling operation.After being bailed out on a $50,000 bond, Arenas shared his views on the situation on a live stream, sharing his plans to “snitch” on everyone involved.“Good luck in court. I'm pretty sure I ain't gonna be there when it's starting to go, cause, yeah, I'm snitching,&quot; Arenas said. “Ain’t nothing wrong with snitching, man. It ain’t nothing wrong with just telling.”NBA reporter Pablo Torre shared on social media that the Department of Justice will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce details regarding the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier.Reacting to the post on X, fans called out Gilbert Arenas, claiming that he had “told on everyone.” Fans made lighthearted comments, claiming that Arenas was not going to jail for anyone, while others came to the three-time All-Star’s defense. Here are the most notable reactions on X:“Gilbert told on everyone,” one fan said.🪦🦇 @DEADMAN_pt3LINKGilbert told on everyone ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️SINISTERSIX @sixjulysLINK@DEADMAN_pt3 His ass wasn’t taking jail time for no one 😂😂😂Bric Flair @iGorilla_PimpLINK@DEADMAN_pt3 He even said that on his stream one day that he dnt mind snitchin &amp;amp;amp; he wuz dead azz 🤦🏽‍♂️King Dza @Threenout1LINK@DEADMAN_pt3 He said he would and he did 😂🗽114_Thee 👑 ♌ @Thee007TheeLINK@DEADMAN_pt3 He was renting a house he wasn't participating in a crime with these individuals. Ya'll need to understand what snitching is and most people talking ain't never did a day in jail and wouldn't.Arenas' case was an entirely separate matter from the ongoing investigation, which has led to the arrests of Chauncey Billips and Terry Rozier.He was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.&quot;Don't even got to say 20 years&quot;: Gilbert Arenas on what it would take to make him snitchSpeaking on a livestream following his arrest in July, Gilbert Arenas suggested that prosecutors would not have to scare him with a lengthy sentence to make him talk.The three-time All-Star jokingly cited rapper 6ix9ine's example while explaining his stance on snitching:&quot;I'm going to be honest with you. They don't even got to say 20 years. N***, they can say 20 hours. ... I'mma just be honest, I don't know 6ix9ine doing, but I'm pretty sure he living a little bit better than the n***** that he snitched on.&quot;Arenas pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in Los Angeles in late July.